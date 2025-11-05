Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

Democratic candidate Mikie Sherril on Tuesday was elected as the Governor of New Jersey.
Democratic candidate Mikie Sherril on Tuesday was elected as the Governor of New Jersey defeating Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli, AP reported. The results were announced after voting was disrupted as seven counties received emailed bomb threats.
A judge had granted a one-hour extension at some polling places after Democrats made a request for three schools that received emailed bomb threats earlier Tuesday.
Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term member of Congress, is one of the centrist democrats and has attempted to attract both conservatives and progressives. She had campaigned on standing up to Trump and casting blame for voters’ concerns over the economy on his tariffs.
“Today we said no to Donald Trump and yes to democracy,” New Jersey’s Democratic Party chair LeRoy J. Jones Jr. told people gathered.
Sherrill won 56.5 percent of the votes and will be New Jersey’s second female Governor. Her victory also gives Democrats three straight gubernatorial election wins in New Jersey, the first time in six decades that either major party has achieved a three-peat.
The election served as a test for national sentiment ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.