R-Day Special: Friction Between Governors And States Exposes Unresolved Fault Line In India’s Constitution

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with party MLAs stage a walkout during the first day of the state Assembly session, in Chennai, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Photo: PTI

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with party MLAs stage a walkout during the first day of the state Assembly session, in Chennai, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Photo: PTI