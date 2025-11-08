Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (November 9, 2025 - November 15, 2025): This week brings a wave of transformation and positivity for many. It’s a time to embrace new beginnings, focus on personal goals, and strengthen emotional connections. While some may experience professional progress, others may find inner peace and clarity. This week encourages balance, patience, and self-belief to make the most of upcoming opportunities.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As Rahu will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you will be able to take pleasure in a favourable image this week by expressing gratitude for the achievements of other people. To accomplish this, you should refrain from feeling jealous of others and instead feel free to encourage them. Ketu will be placed in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, so you should avoid making any investments in land or property. This could end up being quite detrimental to your financial situation. There is a possibility that this investment will result in financial losses and complications for the family's finances. During this period, you will have the opportunity to spend quality time with your family and friends.
In addition, the rich energy and huge passion that you possess can bring about a multitude of favourable outcomes for your family life and assist you in avoiding tensions inside the home. This week, you might discover that some of your coworkers are dissatisfied with the way you approach your work on many significant topics. On the other hand, because they won't tell you this, you won't even think about making any modifications. When you are in a position like this, if you get the impression that the outcomes are not living up to your expectations, it is in your best interest to reevaluate your goals and make any necessary alterations when they become necessary. It appears that your weekly horoscope is favourable for your academic performance, which will lead to favourable outcomes for students. During this period, you will experience the fruits of your labour and have the confidence that you can achieve success in competitive examinations.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
In particular, people who are experiencing issues relating to their eyes are going to be blessed with favourable outcomes this week. Not only will you be successful in taking the necessary precautions to protect your eyes during this period, but you will also have the opportunity to make choices that will strengthen them. As a result of Shani Maharaj's presence in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you need to be aware of the fact that if you make effective use of your creative abilities, it will prove to be very beneficial. Additionally, you will be able to improve your financial situation with the same assistance, which will bring you significant benefits in the future. There are a lot of decisions that you always make based on yourself and your requirements.
However, throughout this week, you will need to pay more attention to the requirements of other members of your family rather than having excessive amount of thoughts about yourself. When establishing any preparations, you mustn't overlook their requirements. Because Ketu will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign this week, it is imperative that you properly examine all the facts before making any promises, especially if you are thinking about the possibility of adding a new business partner to your professional network. If you are taking competitive examinations this week, your zodiac sign indicates that you will have to put in a lot of effort. After that, and only then, will they have the chance to be successful. If you are having difficulty comprehending a particular topic, you may seek assistance from your older siblings or from your professors.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Your own mental tension can be alleviated by witnessing the improvement in the health of a family member who was before experiencing deterioration. To keep your health in good standing, you should take as much care of them as you can and engage in regular yoga practice with them. This week, if you are engaged in business that is related to other countries, you are likely to discover tremendous success in connecting with a large number of new sources and reaping financial rewards from them. You will need to be well-prepared from the very beginning and implement the appropriate plan in order to accomplish this goal. During this week, you will gain support from your friends, but disagreements with members of your family on relatively minor matters may interfere with the tranquillity that exists inside your home.
Ketu will be moving through the third house of your Moon sign. This may also result in you developing unpleasant thoughts toward them. Your job capacity will improve this week as a result of Saturn's presence in the tenth house of your zodiac sign. This will enable you to think more creatively and make key decisions that will help develop your business. This choice will be backed by both your family and your coworkers, which will serve to build your confidence and cause you to create twice as much work in the same amount of time. Students born under this zodiac sign will need to proceed in a well-planned manner and develop a list of everything necessary to attain their goals to be successful this week. You will only be able to make the most of your time and prevent squandering your energy and time on activities that are not necessary if you take this step.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
As a result of Rahu's position in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you can have feelings of illness this week. Your exhaustion and difficulties will be caused by the increased work pressure and oppressive workload that you have been experiencing at work over the previous few weeks. If you use alcohol or any other intoxicating substance, there is a potential that you will incur financial losses. You may lose something valuable while you are under the influence of alcohol, which you will later come to regret. Ketu will be located in the second house of your Moon sign this week, so if you are faced with a significant choice this week, it is important to consult with your loved ones before making any final decisions.
There is a possibility that the decisions you make on your own could be the source of certain issues. In order to obtain greater results, it is important to build harmony within your family so that you may harness the experience of your elders and ask their counsel on every decision. Those who are currently employed should refrain from dealing in insignificant concerns at the workplace throughout this week. If this does not occur, you run the risk of being involved in workplace politics, which could be detrimental to your reputation. This week, do not be afraid to seek the assistance and support of your mentors and make use of the expertise that they possess. Your comprehension of the topics will improve as a result of their expertise and experience, which will allow you to perform more effectively in upcoming examinations.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
As a result of Saturn's presence in the ninth house of your Moon sign, you will need to exercise extra caution when it comes to the people you associate with throughout this week. A person in your circle who is self-centred will probably cause you to feel stressed out. Because of this, you will notice that you are unable to eat in an appropriate manner. Throughout the course of this week, you will be blessed with good fortune and luck. Therefore, it is recommended that you do not jump into anything that is not necessary; instead, you should practice patience and have faith in the course of life before making any investments. This week, Rahu will be positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a result, you may choose to either buy a new house for your family or decide to renovate and enhance the one you already have. In addition to that, you will spend some money on home decorations.
On the other hand, this will not have any effect on your financial status; rather, you will be successful in obtaining the respect and dignity of the members of your family. The creative qualities you possess will be drastically diminished this week, which will result in your inability to impress your superiors. This will be the consequence of your failure to make effective use of the means of mail, the internet, and other forms of media. This will not only have an effect on your promotion, but it will also slow down the progression of your career. This week, those who are studying for competitive examinations should put their faith in their own efforts rather than relying on luck. Your education will be with you until the day you die, although you are fully aware that luck does not always work in your favour. Therefore, putting all of your faith in chance will be nothing more than a complete and utter waste of time. A circumstance like this requires you to ignore the past and go forward, accelerate the hard work you have been doing till today.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
According to the placement of Rahu in the sixth house of your Moon sign, this week is thought to be very beneficial for your health. Your commitment to maintaining your health will assist you in overcoming a variety of problems throughout this period. As a result, make sure you don't forget yoga and exercise, and make sure you consume as many green leafy vegetables as you possibly can. Ketu will be located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign this week, which means that any investments you make this week have the potential to increase your success and improve your financial security. Therefore, it is important to practice patience and avoid making hasty decisions when it comes to investing your money. When both your mind and your heart are at ease, you will be able to make judgments that are appropriate and beneficial for yourself.
You will be able to keep the peace within your family this week if you have the power to convince other people. Consequently, rather than imposing your decisions on other people, you should make use of this skill and arrive at any decision only after successfully convincing other people. Your inferiority complex at work may be driving you to have a lot of doubts in your head, which is causing you to be suspicious of everyone. Not only will this prevent you from receiving their genuine support, but it will also hinder your chances of advancing in your job. According to your weekly horoscope, this period of time will be especially favourable for students who are pursuing higher education. Because of this, you will have a better understanding of every subject, which will enable you to make significant choices for your future.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 4
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As a result of Saturn's placement in the sixth house of your Moon sign, you will need to maximize your efforts this week to enhance both your physical health and your personality in order to lead a more fulfilling existence. Not only will this help you maintain your health, but it will also bring relief from a wide variety of mental strains. You may spend a significant amount of money on indulgences this week that you won't even recognise until much later. You won't be excessively concerned about your spending at this time because you won't be in a position where you are short on money. You are able to take an interest in the chores around the house and assist other women who are present in the home this week.
It is not only going to assist develop your relationships with other members of the family, but it will also help increase the respect that you have within the family. This week, Rahu will be present in the fifth house of your Moon sign, so if you have the option to travel overseas for work-related reasons, you should explore the possibility with your family before making any decisions about it. You may be need to return from your trip in the middle of your trip because you will be required to perform some crucial work at home. Many students have the potential to achieve major achievements through the use of social media this week. For them to accomplish what they set out to do, they will need to put in a lot of effort and patiently wait for each duty to be finished right. Instead of engaging in conversation with your friends, it is recommended that you make use of social media for the purpose for which it was designed.
Lucky Colour: Blue Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Compared to the previous week, your health will be significantly better this week, and the improvement in your health will make you feel significantly better. The likelihood is that you will not suffer from any chronic ailments this year as a result of this. In addition, throughout this time period, your life will be brimming with vitality throughout. This week, it is probable that your parents or partner will require financial assistance from you in order to complete some essential tasks. You will be required to send them money, but doing so will most likely make your current financial condition even more difficult. Because Rahu will be located in the fourth house of your Moon sign this week, you may have disagreements with some members of your family as a result of your unwarranted criticism of the efforts of others.
It is therefore important to break this behaviour and instead focus on praising the work of others rather than criticising it. Because Ketu is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, you may be dissatisfied with your subordinates since they are not exceeding your expectations in terms of performance. On the other hand, they may observe you yelling or lashing out at them. On the other hand, you will need to consider working with them strategically rather than doing this. A great number of students will see a sudden surge in their professional development this week. The prestige you enjoy within your family will rise as a result of this. There is also a possibility that your elders will bestow upon you a blessing, in addition to any instructional materials that you have been anticipating.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Your health will be in exceptionally good shape at this period since Rahu will be in the third house of your Moon sign. As a result, this will be an especially favourable time for you. Because you are in such wonderful health, you will be able to provide exceptional care for the members of your family. Your esteem and honour within the family are likely to improve as a result of your actions. When it comes to your health, this week is going to be favourable for you. If you are in a relationship with another person, your partner may deceive you and steal your money this week. As a result, before engaging in any transactions, you should make certain that the appropriate paperwork is in place. There is a possibility that you will hear the wonderful news that a new visitor is going to arrive this week if someone in your family recently got married. As a result, the mood within the family will become more positive.
This excellent news will also prove to be particularly beneficial in delivering delight to the more senior members of the family. As a consequence of this, the nice atmosphere that you have at home will also provide the impression that your mental stress is subsiding. As Saturn will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign at the beginning of the week, it will be highly beneficial for your professional life to take advantage of this opportunity. During this period, you will embark on a significant journey in your life; therefore, you must obtain your parents' consent before you embark on this voyage. In that case, they might raise objections at a later time and humiliate you in front of other people. If you are a student born under this zodiac sign and are thinking about travelling to another country, you might get some encouraging news in the middle of this week. On the other hand, this will necessitate that you keep your attention fixed on your plans.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
This week, Jupiter will be located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you might discover that you are experiencing some minor health concerns. If, on the other hand, you do not experience any serious ailments during this time, you will be in a very fortunate position. In spite of this, you should not ignore your health and should strive to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle by routinely engaging in activities such as yoga, meditation, and physical activity. Because Ketu will be placing itself in the eighth house of your Moon sign this week, it is possible that you will be need to spend a considerable amount of money on the health of a member of your family. It's possible that this will make your financial condition much worse. On the other hand, this will elevate your standing within the family, and you will be successful in enhancing the ties you have with members of the family.
It is possible that your siblings' health will be poor this week, which will require you to spend some money on them. However, this week, you will also earn social recognition. If, on the other hand, you are able to perform all of your family tasks during this period, you will earn respect at home. This week is going to be completely yours in terms of your professional responsibilities. You will be blessed with good fortune during this period, which will ensure that you will be successful in finishing any activity that you do without encountering any difficulties. For this reason, you should not let this opportunity pass you by; instead, you should make the most of it in order to accelerate your professional development. During this time period, students who were born under your sign will achieve significant success in all of their subjects. In terms of your academic performance, the middle of the week will prove to be very lucky for you. During this time, you will be more focused on your studies, which will allow you to perform well and win over your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As a result of Rahu's placement in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, you won't have to worry about any negative effects on your health this week. As a result, if you want to experience good health, you should routinely engage in yoga and exercise. Paying attention to your health and maintaining a regular schedule might help alleviate many of the issues that you have been experiencing in the past. If you want to improve your financial status and increase your fortune this week, the secret to success is to invest your money only on the advice of individuals who have distinctive ways of thinking and are more experienced than you are. When this occurs, and only then, will you be able to earn earnings and protect your wealth. Because of some of the work that you have done this week, your parents will feel proud of you.
As a result, the atmosphere within the family will become more peaceful, and you will be shown the respect that you have been seeking for a very long time. In the coming week, there will be a caring and pleasant attitude at the workplace, which will make it possible for you to receive the appropriate assistance from your coworkers and finish any tasks that are significant tasks. Your ability to leave work early, go home early, and spend meaningful time with your family will be facilitated as a result of this factor. For those who are getting ready to enrol in higher school, this week will be beneficial. A greater amount of effort will be required at the beginning of the week, but after that, you will be able to achieve higher marks with a lesser amount of effort.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, Rahu will be in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be more concerned about your health than you were in the previous week. Better eating habits than those that existed previously are likely to result from this. Therefore, it is important to take care of your health and maintain a healthy lifestyle. As a result of Ketu's placement in the sixth house of your Moon sign this week, you should direct your attention toward undertakings involving land, real estate, or cultural endeavours. The current moment is an extremely advantageous opportunity to make investments in these enterprises. Take advantage of these possibilities to the fullest extent possible and do not let them pass you by. This coming week, your family will be able to enjoy a peaceful environment as a result of the good position of the planets and stars in your zodiac sign.
Any financial issues that you have to deal with may be totally handled. Because you will be able to seek the assistance of your older siblings, you will be able to find solutions to any issues that may arise. This week, those who were born under this sign who are currently employed by the government are likely to obtain a promotion, a pay raise, or a transfer that they have been hoping for. To maintain your motivation in such a circumstance, you should solely focus on achieving your goals. It is expected that students would perform well in their studies this week if they study away from home; nonetheless, the occasional absence of family members may constitute some challenges for the kids. As a result, you need to get yourself ready to put in the most effort possible to achieve your goals. In order to accomplish this, you can reduce your tension by having a phone conversation with members of your family.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12