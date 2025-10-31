Pisces November 2025 Horoscope: Harmonious Month With Developments In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

Jupiter, which is currently in an exalted position in the fifth house, is not only aiming to provide you with favourable outcomes, but it is also examining your first house, which is also known as your ascendant or zodiac sign. This suggests that you may find respite from troubles that have occurred in the past, and that your health will continue to be strong this month, provided you maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. There is no new possibility of any new difficulties having arisen. On the other hand, the Sun, which is the planet that is responsible for health, is in a weak position until November 16th. Because of this, it would be prudent to exercise caution or vigilance concerning your health; however, despite this, there is no possibility of any severe difficulties occurring. Because of this, you will be able to take greater pleasure in your health during this month.