Pisces November 2025 Horoscope: Harmonious Month With Developments In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

November 2025 offers Pisces natives a balanced month with gradual improvements across key areas of life. Jupiter’s exalted position enhances wisdom, health, and creativity, while Venus supports relationships and finances. The first half may feel slow due to a weak Sun, but steady growth and stability unfold after mid-month.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pisces November 2025 Horoscope
Pisces Monthly Horoscope for November 2025
info_icon

The November Monthly Horoscope 2025 says that November 2025 might be about the same or a little better for you. From now until November 16th, the Sun will move through your eighth house. This is not a good situation. The Sun will stay in your house of luck after November 16th. From this point on, the Sun might not do much for you. During the month, Mars will move through your house of luck. Even though Mars's trip in the house of fortune isn't good luck, you can expect mixed or average results from it because it's in its own sign and Jupiter is in a square to it. Mercury will be moving through your house of luck until November 23rd, which is not a good sign. If you were born after November 23, Mercury will be in your eighth house, which is a better situation.

This month, Jupiter's passage will lead to good things. Venus will move through the eighth house from November 2nd to November 26th. Before that, it will move through the seventh house, and after November 26th, it will move through the house of wealth. If this happens, Venus can usually make things better for you. This month, Saturn is moving through your first house. Saturn will also stay in retrograde until November 28th. Because of these things, Saturn shouldn't expect good things to happen. Saturn may give you mixed results this month, though, because Jupiter has a lot of power over it. Since Rahu is moving, things aren't looking good this month, but Ketu is moving, so good things should happen. So, we can say that November 2025 might have a range of outcomes, ranging from normal to slightly better than average.

Related Content
Related Content

Education:

November brings a balanced and productive month for Pisces students. Your focus and creativity will be at their peak, helping you grasp complex subjects more easily. Jupiter’s supportive aspect enhances your intellectual curiosity and memory power, making it a good time for higher studies, research work, and artistic or literary pursuits. Those preparing for competitive exams or university entrance tests will find steady progress through disciplined effort.

Mid-month, distractions from social life or emotional ups and downs may test your concentration. Avoid procrastination and maintain a structured study schedule. Meditation or short breaks can help clear your mind and improve retention. Group studies or peer discussions will also prove beneficial, especially for those in technical or analytical fields. Students involved in creative arts, music, or communication-based subjects will shine with fresh inspiration. Teachers and mentors will notice your sincerity and may offer extra guidance or opportunities.

By the last week of November, results of past efforts could start to show — expect appreciation, improved grades, or clarity about your future direction. However, Pisces natives are advised to avoid overconfidence and maintain consistency. Balance imagination with practicality. Follow a fixed routine, revise regularly, and keep emotions under control — success will follow naturally.

Career, Business & Jobs:

Your boss will be in a good spot this month in terms of your job. Jupiter will be highly placed in your fifth house, which could help you move up in your field. People who are working on intellectual projects will find this situation of Jupiter to be very helpful. Given that Mercury is not in a good situation for most of the month, the month may not bring great results, especially when it comes to business. So, you might not be able to try anything new in your business. However, old projects seem to be moving forward nicely.

The good location of Jupiter, the lord of the tenth house, may lead to good results when it comes to jobs. However, it's not good that the Sun, which rules the sixth house, is weak in the first half of the month. What this means is that you might have some problems at work in the first part of the month. These problems won't last long, though, because Jupiter and Ketu are in good positions. You may have some problems at work at the beginning of the month, but you will soon be able to get past them and move forward with your work. You will also reach your goals in some way. There are times when the second half of the month can be more productive at work than the first half of the month.

How Gemstones Can Amplify Your Astrological Predictions - null
How Gemstones Can Amplify Your Astrological Predictions

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Financial:

When it comes to money, Saturn, which rules your profit house, is moving backwards in your first house until November 28th. There are a lot of bad things going on right now, but Jupiter is affecting Saturn, which rules your wealth house. Jupiter is in your profit house, which means it could bring you good money in some way. Jupiter is the planet of wealth and rules your rising and karma houses. This means that your work will go well and you'll be able to make a lot of money.

You will be able to be successful and make money in some way, even if you have some small problems from time to time. In the same way, Mars, which rules the house of wealth, is in the same place as Saturn. This means that Jupiter, which is in its own sign, is making an angle with the planet which rules the house of wealth. You can save money and keep the money you've already saved safe if you put in a little extra work. If you're looking for better-than-average financial luck, November 2025 might be the month for you.

Love, Relationships & Marriage:

Jupiter will be exalted in your fifth house during November, which will bring about excellent outcomes for your romantic encounters. Nevertheless, beginning on November 11th, Jupiter will enter a retrograde motion, which indicates that it is not a good idea to overthink your romantic relationships. When dealing with emotional relationships, emotions are the most effective tool. An excessive amount of thought might have unfavourable effects. As a result, if you want to take pleasure in your romantic life, you need to always keep a sense of innocence in love. Rather than trying to take advantage of one another, it is more appropriate to respect the feelings of one another. If you do so, you will produce favourable outcomes.

When it comes to matters of marriage, the month may be generally good for going forward with matters related to marriage; yet, matters concerning married life may witness mixed results. A conjunction between Mars and Mercury, the planet that rules your seventh house, will continue until the 23rd of November. As a result, disagreements may arise with greater frequency. The persistent attention that Saturn is paying to the seventh house is a sign that there may be some minor issues forthcoming. On the other hand, marital life will proceed at a steady pace after November 2nd, thanks to the favourable transit of Venus and the influence of Jupiter, which is in an exalted position. As a result, this month may or may not be extremely favourable for the happiness of a married couple, but it will not be a negative one either. If you exercise caution, you will be able to safeguard the happiness of your marriage.

Health:

According to the November Monthly Horoscope 2025, the month of November has the potential to bring you fairly positive outcomes in terms of your health. Although Saturn's transit in your first house is still going strong and will continue for a considerable amount of time, this month will be rather favourable for your health in comparison to other months. The exalted position of Jupiter in your ascendant or zodiac sign will bring you favourable outcomes this month, in comparison to the results you experienced in previous months.

Jupiter, which is currently in an exalted position in the fifth house, is not only aiming to provide you with favourable outcomes, but it is also examining your first house, which is also known as your ascendant or zodiac sign. This suggests that you may find respite from troubles that have occurred in the past, and that your health will continue to be strong this month, provided you maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle. There is no new possibility of any new difficulties having arisen. On the other hand, the Sun, which is the planet that is responsible for health, is in a weak position until November 16th. Because of this, it would be prudent to exercise caution or vigilance concerning your health; however, despite this, there is no possibility of any severe difficulties occurring. Because of this, you will be able to take greater pleasure in your health during this month.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 12

Gemstones And Their Healing Energies - null
Gemstones And Their Healing Energies: A Guide To Astrological Well-being

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Proteas Eye Series Victory Against PAK In Lahore

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans