8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

According to PTI, these schools, primarily in rural areas, have no students due to factors like low birth rates, migration, and preference for private institutions, yet remain operational with fully paid staff. The ministry noted that each school employs an average of 2-3 teachers, with salaries ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹10 lakh annually, depending on experience and location. The issue was flagged during a review of the PM SHRI scheme, prompting the Centre to direct states to close or merge these schools to optimize resources.