8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

Data from the Union Education Ministry has revealed that approximately 7,769 government schools across India, with zero student enrolment, continue to employ around 20,000 teachers, costing the exchequer ₹1,800 crore annually in salaries. The findings, part of a nationwide audit under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, highlight Uttar Pradesh with the highest number at 2,890 such schools, followed by Bihar (1,350), Madhya Pradesh (980), and Odisha (750).
According to PTI, these schools, primarily in rural areas, have no students due to factors like low birth rates, migration, and preference for private institutions, yet remain operational with fully paid staff. The ministry noted that each school employs an average of 2-3 teachers, with salaries ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹10 lakh annually, depending on experience and location. The issue was flagged during a review of the PM SHRI scheme, prompting the Centre to direct states to close or merge these schools to optimize resources.
Uttar Pradesh’s Basic Education Department reported 1,297 schools with zero students in 2024-25, down from 3,104 in 2022-23 due to prior mergers, while Bihar’s Education Secretary Baidyanath Yadav cited local resistance to closures as a challenge. The ministry plans to reallocate teachers to nearby functional schools and repurpose vacant buildings for community use, with a deadline for state action plans set for December 2025.