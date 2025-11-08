Cricket

India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: See Best Photos From The Gabba

Rain stopped play during the fifth over of the India innings in the fifth and final T20 international between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (November 8, 2025). Earlier, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India. The hosts are unchanged, while India made one change to their playing XI, resting Tilak Varma and bringing in Rinku Singh. Suryakumar Yadav and Co lead the series 2-1, meaning they cannot lose the series from here.

Australia India T20 Cricket
Rain falls during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Darren England/AAPImage via AP
India Australia T20 Cricket Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma
India's Shubman Gill, left, and Abhishek Sharma return to pavilion as rain stops play during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia, in Brisbane. | Photo: PTI/Izhar Khan
India Australia T20 Cricket
Indian supporters react during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Darren England/AAPImage via AP
Australia India T20 Cricket Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill of India bats during a T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Brisbane, Australia. | Photo: Darren England/AAPImage via AP
Australia vs India: 5th T20I Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fifth T20I cricket match of a series between India and Australia, in Brisbane. | Photo: PTI/Izhar Khan
