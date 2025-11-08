Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

An Indian citizen has been detained by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan.
An Indian citizen has been detained by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan, prompting active diplomatic efforts by New Delhi to ensure his safe release.
"One Indian national is in the custody of the RSF. As you know, there is fighting going on in the El-Fasher region," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a weekly press briefing.
He added, "We are in contact with the Sudan government and international organisations so that the Indian national can be safely freed and we can ensure his security."
"We hope that he is not harmed by the militia. The situation is unpredictable, you never know what they will do," Eltom told reporters.
According to officials, the Indian Embassy in Port Sudan is closely monitoring developments. Meanwhile, Sudan’s embassy in New Delhi has been maintaining regular communication with India’s external affairs ministry as well as Sudan’s foreign ministry in Port Sudan to facilitate Behera’s release.
With PTI inputs