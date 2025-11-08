Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

The captive, identified as 36-year-old Adarsh Behera from Odisha, was reportedly taken by RSF fighters after they seized control of the city of El Fasher last month.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Photo: X/ANI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An Indian citizen has been detained by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan.

  • The captive, identified as 36-year-old Adarsh Behera from Odisha, was reportedly taken by RSF fighters after they seized control of the city of El Fasher last month.

  • Earlier this week, Sudanese Ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom confirmed that his country’s authorities were coordinating with Indian officials regarding the abduction.

An Indian citizen has been detained by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan, prompting active diplomatic efforts by New Delhi to ensure his safe release.

The captive, identified as 36-year-old Adarsh Behera from Odisha, was reportedly taken by RSF fighters after they seized control of the city of El Fasher last month.

"One Indian national is in the custody of the RSF. As you know, there is fighting going on in the El-Fasher region," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a weekly press briefing.

He added, "We are in contact with the Sudan government and international organisations so that the Indian national can be safely freed and we can ensure his security."

Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan. | REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE | - FILE PIC |
Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier this week, Sudanese Ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom confirmed that his country’s authorities were coordinating with Indian officials regarding the abduction.
"We hope that he is not harmed by the militia. The situation is unpredictable, you never know what they will do," Eltom told reporters.

According to officials, the Indian Embassy in Port Sudan is closely monitoring developments. Meanwhile, Sudan’s embassy in New Delhi has been maintaining regular communication with India’s external affairs ministry as well as Sudan’s foreign ministry in Port Sudan to facilitate Behera’s release.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
