Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire proposal by the US-led mediator group Quad. The RSF issued the statement after seizing the city of el-Fasher in the western Darfur region.
The forces captured the city over a week ago which had been under siege for over 18 months. It was also the last Sudanese military stronghold in Sudan's western Darfur region. The RSF has also faced increasing criticism over mass killings and sexual assault cases committed in the region.
“The Rapid Support Forces looks forward to implementing the agreement and immediately commencing discussions on arrangements for a cessation of hostilities and the fundamental principles guiding the political process in Sudan, in a manner that addresses the root causes of the conflicts, ending the suffering of the Sudanese people,” an RSF statement read.
The issue began when a civil war broke out between Sudan's army and the RSF in April 2023. Both parties have agreed to various ceasefire proposals during the war, though none have stuck. The fighting has killed at least 40,000 people, according to the WHO, and displaced 12 million. However, aid groups say the true death toll could be many times higher. Over 24 million people are also facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Program, Reuters reported.
In September, the US along with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt proposed a three-month humanitarian truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transition to civilian rule.