UN Chief Warns Sudan Conflict Is Spiraling Out Of Control

UN officials have sounded the alarm over a brutal campaign by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following their capture of the city of El-Fasher.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
UN Chief Warns Sudan Conflict Is Spiraling Out Of Control
Sudan conflict Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the war in Sudan is “spiralling out of control”.

  • He further stated that there were “credible reports of widespread executions since the Rapid Support Forces entered the city.”

  • For 18 months, the RSF had surrounded El-Fasher, cutting off essential food and supplies to tens of thousands before finally seizing control last week.

The United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the war in Sudan is “spiralling out of control” after a paramilitary force seized the Darfur city of el-Fasher. He made the remarks while speaking at a U.N. summit in Qatar where he called for an immediate ceasefire in the two-year conflict.

“Hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped by this siege,” Guterres said. “People are dying of malnutrition, disease and violence. And we are hearing continued reports of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights,” he added. 

He further stated that there were “credible reports of widespread executions since the Rapid Support Forces entered the city.”

U.N. officials have sounded the alarm over a brutal campaign by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following their capture of the city of El-Fasher. Reports indicate that more than 450 people were killed inside a hospital, while civilians have faced ethnically targeted killings and sexual assaults.

Related Content
Related Content
Sudan conflict - File photo
Germany, the United Kingdom and Jordan Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan

BY Outlook News Desk

Although the RSF has denied responsibility for these atrocities, evidence from fleeing residents, online footage, and satellite imagery depicts a devastating scene in the city’s aftermath. The full extent of the violence remains uncertain due to limited communications in the area.

For 18 months, the RSF had surrounded El-Fasher, cutting off essential food and supplies to tens of thousands before finally seizing control last week.

When asked whether international peacekeepers should intervene in Sudan, U.N. Secretary-General emphasised the need for unified global action to halt the conflict.

“It is important to gather all the international community and all those that have leverage in relation to Sudan to stop the fighting,” he said. “One thing that is essential to stop the fighting is to make sure that no more weapons come into Sudan. We need to create mechanisms of accountability because the crimes that are being committed are so horrendous.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Virat Kohli Turns 37: A Look At His Inspiring Journey, Records, And Unmatched Legacy

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Salman Agha, Rizwan Help PAK Beat SA By Two Wickets In Nervy Finish

  3. ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mandhana Slips To Second Spot; Jemimah Enters Top 10

  4. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Big Hundred; Puducherry Grab 3 Points Against Delhi

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Steps Into Politics, Files Nomination For 2025 Bihar Elections - In Photos

  2. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  3. Postal Ballot Casting Begins for Dampa Bypoll in Mizoram

  4. Day In Pics: November 04, 2025

  5. Bombay HC Clears Way for Resumption of 26/11 Trial Against Abu Jundal

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  2. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

World News

  1. Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

  2. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

  3. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney Dies At 84

  4. Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

  5. Nine Climbers, Including Two Nepalese Guides, Killed in Nepal Avalanches

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release