UN Chief Warns Sudan Conflict Is Spiraling Out Of Control

The United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the war in Sudan is “spiralling out of control”.
He further stated that there were “credible reports of widespread executions since the Rapid Support Forces entered the city.”
For 18 months, the RSF had surrounded El-Fasher, cutting off essential food and supplies to tens of thousands before finally seizing control last week.
The United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that the war in Sudan is “spiralling out of control” after a paramilitary force seized the Darfur city of el-Fasher. He made the remarks while speaking at a U.N. summit in Qatar where he called for an immediate ceasefire in the two-year conflict.
“Hundreds of thousands of civilians are trapped by this siege,” Guterres said. “People are dying of malnutrition, disease and violence. And we are hearing continued reports of violations of international humanitarian law and human rights,” he added.
He further stated that there were “credible reports of widespread executions since the Rapid Support Forces entered the city.”
U.N. officials have sounded the alarm over a brutal campaign by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following their capture of the city of El-Fasher. Reports indicate that more than 450 people were killed inside a hospital, while civilians have faced ethnically targeted killings and sexual assaults.
Although the RSF has denied responsibility for these atrocities, evidence from fleeing residents, online footage, and satellite imagery depicts a devastating scene in the city’s aftermath. The full extent of the violence remains uncertain due to limited communications in the area.
For 18 months, the RSF had surrounded El-Fasher, cutting off essential food and supplies to tens of thousands before finally seizing control last week.
When asked whether international peacekeepers should intervene in Sudan, U.N. Secretary-General emphasised the need for unified global action to halt the conflict.
“It is important to gather all the international community and all those that have leverage in relation to Sudan to stop the fighting,” he said. “One thing that is essential to stop the fighting is to make sure that no more weapons come into Sudan. We need to create mechanisms of accountability because the crimes that are being committed are so horrendous.”