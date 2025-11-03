Germany, the United Kingdom and Jordan Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the “horrifying atrocities” in Darfur, saying international efforts have failed to address Sudan’s worsening humanitarian crisis.
Cooper highlighted mass executions, starvation, and sexual violence in el-Fasher, stressing that "no amount of aid can resolve a crisis of this magnitude until the guns fall silent.”
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Jordan’s Ayman Safadi echoed her concerns, calling Sudan’s situation “apocalyptic” and urging global action to end the suffering.
The Foreign Ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and Jordan jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the war in Sudan on November 1, stating that the situation in the country in stark, apocalyptic terms.
United Nations has said that the the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters have engaged in ethnic cleansing, sexual assault across the city, and killed at least 450 people in a hospital.
The RSF have denied the claims. However, people who escaped el-Fasher and satellite images point that the region underwent mass killings.
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Saturday spoke about el-Fasher's mass slaughter. While speaking at the Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrainspoke, she said, “Just as a combination of leadership and international cooperation has made progress in Gaza, it is currently badly failing to deal with the humanitarian crisis and the devastating conflict in Sudan, because the reports from Darfur in recent days have truly horrifying atrocities.”
“Mass executions, starvation and the devastating use of rape as a weapon of war, with women and children bearing the brunt of the largest humanitarian crisis in the 21st century. For too long, this terrible conflict has been neglected, while suffering has simply increased,” Cooper said.
She added that "no amount of aid can resolve a crisis of this magnitude until the guns fall silent.”
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul echoed Cooper's stance, calling out the RSF for the killings in el-Fasher. “Sudan is absolutely an apocalyptic situation," Wadephul said.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sudan has not received “the attention it deserves. A humanitarian crisis of inhumane proportions has taken place there. We've got to stop that,” he said.
(with inputs from AP)