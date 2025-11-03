Germany, the United Kingdom and Jordan Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan

The Rapid Support Forces as they captured the city of el-Fasher in Sudan’s western Darfur region after 18 month of siege, inciting violence that has killed scores.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict
Sudan conflict Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper condemned the “horrifying atrocities” in Darfur, saying international efforts have failed to address Sudan’s worsening humanitarian crisis.

  • Cooper highlighted mass executions, starvation, and sexual violence in el-Fasher, stressing that "no amount of aid can resolve a crisis of this magnitude until the guns fall silent.”

  • German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Jordan’s Ayman Safadi echoed her concerns, calling Sudan’s situation “apocalyptic” and urging global action to end the suffering.

The Foreign Ministers of Germany, the United Kingdom and Jordan jointly called for an immediate ceasefire in the war in Sudan on November 1, stating that the situation in the country in stark, apocalyptic terms.

The paramilitary force in Sudan seized el-Fasher, the last major city in the East African nation's Darfur.

null - getty images
Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

BY Outlook News Desk

United Nations has said that the the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters have engaged in ethnic cleansing, sexual assault across the city, and killed at least 450 people in a hospital.

The RSF have denied the claims. However, people who escaped el-Fasher and satellite images point that the region underwent mass killings.

Activists and analysts have long warned that the RSF’s capture of al-Fashir could lead to ethnically motivated reprisals. - File Photo; Representative image
Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Saturday spoke about el-Fasher's mass slaughter. While speaking at the Manama Dialogue security summit in Bahrainspoke, she said, “Just as a combination of leadership and international cooperation has made progress in Gaza, it is currently badly failing to deal with the humanitarian crisis and the devastating conflict in Sudan, because the reports from Darfur in recent days have truly horrifying atrocities.”

“Mass executions, starvation and the devastating use of rape as a weapon of war, with women and children bearing the brunt of the largest humanitarian crisis in the 21st century. For too long, this terrible conflict has been neglected, while suffering has simply increased,” Cooper said.

She added that "no amount of aid can resolve a crisis of this magnitude until the guns fall silent.”

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul echoed Cooper's stance, calling out the RSF for the killings in el-Fasher. “Sudan is absolutely an apocalyptic situation," Wadephul said.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Sudan has not received “the attention it deserves. A humanitarian crisis of inhumane proportions has taken place there. We've got to stop that,” he said.

(with inputs from AP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  2. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  3. Shafali Verma Factfile: All About India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  4. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote