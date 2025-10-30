Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

How have other countries reacted?

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Jordan have condemned the RSF’s abuses in Sudan.

Saudi Arabia expressed “deep concern” over grave human rights violations and urged the RSF to protect civilians. Egypt called for an immediate humanitarian truce and pledged ongoing support to help Sudan overcome the crisis.

Turkey demanded an end to hostilities in el-Fasher and safe passage for humanitarian aid, while condemning “atrocities against civilians” and urging dialogue for a peaceful solution. Qatar also denounced the “horrific violations” and called for negotiations to end the conflict.

Egypt, Turkey and Qatar reaffirmed their support for Sudan’s unity and sovereignty, while Jordan likewise condemned the violence and called for restraint and an urgent ceasefire to protect civilians.