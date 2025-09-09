Wave Of Drone Strikes Shatter Fragile Calm Near Sudan’s Capital

Attacks on Khartoum’s power, oil and military infrastructure mark a violent escalation as the army struggles to rebuild the war-torn city

Sudanese Military Breaks Year-Long Siege Of El Obeid
(FILE IMAGE) No Peace In Sudan As Two Militaries Fight For Control | Photo: getty images
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Drone wave hits Khartoum region: Strikes targeted an oil refinery, power station, weapons factory, and army bases.

  • Reconstruction efforts disrupted: Attacks came as the government pushed to rebuild Khartoum and resettle displaced residents.

  • Conflict toll deepens: War has killed tens of thousands and displaced 14 million, with Darfur facing the fiercest violence.

A wave of drone strikes hit critical infrastructure and military sites near Khartoum on Tuesday, ending months of relative calm in Sudan’s war-battered capital.

According to witnesses and military sources, drones targeted the Al-Jaili oil refinery, Al-Markhiyat substation in Omdurman, Yarmuk weapons factory, and Wadi Seidna air base. Fires broke out at the power station, though officials later reported only minor damage. An army building in Kafuri was also hit, wounding several soldiers.

The attacks come as Sudan’s military government pushes a large-scale reconstruction program in Khartoum, following the displacement of nearly half the city’s nine million residents during earlier phases of the conflict.

The war, which began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has killed tens of thousands and uprooted about 14 million people. Despite international mediation, no lasting ceasefire has been achieved.

While Khartoum and Port Sudan had seen relative stability in recent months, Darfur’s El-Fasher region remains under heavy RSF siege, with hundreds reportedly killed.

Tags

