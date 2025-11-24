Sudan’s Burhan Rejects U.S.-Led Ceasefire Plan As 'Worst Yet'

Burhan rejects U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, calling it “the worst yet.”
Quad mediators push three-month truce as RSF signals agreement.
Accusations over UAE support and biased mediation sharpen tensions.
Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has rejected a new ceasefire plan backed by U.S.-led mediators, calling it “the worst yet” and warning that the process is drifting towards what he described as “biased” intervention. His remarks, released in a military video late Sunday, mark another setback for efforts to halt a conflict that has stretched beyond 30 months and left more than 40,000 people dead, according to U.N. figures — a toll that aid groups say is likely far higher.
The proposal, developed by the Quad — the U.S., Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates — seeks a three-month humanitarian pause followed by a nine-month political track. According to Associated Press, Massad Boulos, a U.S. adviser for African affairs, said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had accepted the humanitarian truce amid mounting international criticism of atrocities committed in El Fasher. Associated Press reported that the latest push follows renewed calls from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who urged President Donald Trump during his recent White House visit to step up efforts to help end the war.
Gen. Burhan, however, dismissed the document as unacceptable, saying it “eliminates the Armed Forces, dissolves security agencies and keeps the militia where they are”, in reference to the RSF. “If the mediation continues in this direction, we will consider it to be biased mediation,” he said, adding that Boulos appeared to be attempting to “impose some conditions on us”. “We fear that Massad Boulos will be an obstacle to the peace that all the people of Sudan seek,” he added.
Burhan also targeted the UAE, saying the Quad “is not innocent of responsibility, especially since the entire world has witnessed the UAE’s support for the rebels against the Sudanese State.” Rights groups have long accused the Emirates of supplying weapons to the RSF. Associated Press reported this month that U.S. intelligence assessments for many months found the UAE had been sending arms to the paramilitary group, citing a U.S. official familiar with the classified material. The UAE has denied such involvement.
Sudan has remained in turmoil since April 2023, when a power struggle between the military and the RSF escalated into open conflict in Khartoum and other regions. The fighting has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, driving more than 14 million people from their homes, contributing to disease outbreaks and pushing areas of the country into famine.
Gen. Burhan rejected accusations that the military is controlled by Islamists or that it used chemical weapons — an allegation made by the Trump administration in May. He said the army would only accept a ceasefire once the RSF withdraws fully from civilian areas, allowing displaced people to return home before any political negotiations begin.
“We’re not warmongers, and we don’t reject peace,” he said. “But no one can threaten us or dictate terms to us.”
