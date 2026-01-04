Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26: Teranga Lions Secure Quarter-Final Spot With 3-1 Win

Senegal fought back from an early deficit to beat Sudan 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, securing their first quarter-final spot since winning the tournament in 2021. Sudan took the lead in the 6th minute through Aamir Abdallah Yunis, but Senegal gradually found their rhythm, with Pape Gueye scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 23rd minute and adding a second before halftime. Ibrahim Mbaye put the result beyond doubt in the 77th minute, completing a commanding comeback for the Teranga Lions.

AFCON: Senegal Vs Sudan
Senegal players walk off the pitch after the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON: Sudan vs Senegal
Sudan's Sheddy Ezeldin challenges Senegal's Ismail Joshua Jakobs during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON 2025: Senegal Vs Sudan
Sudan's Aamir Abdallah celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
AFCON 2025: Sudan vs Senegal
Sudan's Sheddy Ezeldin and Senegal's Sadio Mane compete for a header during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Senegal Vs Sudan
Senegal's Pape Alassane Gueye carries the ball after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Soccer: Sudan vs Senegal
Sudan fans cheer their team during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Senegal Vs Sudan
Senegal's Pape Alassane Gueye celebrates after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26: Sudan vs Senegal
Sudan's Mohamedahmed Saeed Ahmed, left, and Senegal's Sadio Mane fight for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Senegal Vs Sudan Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26
Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye receives the ball in front of Sudan's Mohamedahmed Saeed Ahmed during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Sudan vs Senegal Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26
Senegal's Ibrahim Mbaye celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
