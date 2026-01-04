Senegal Vs Sudan, AFCON 2025-26: Teranga Lions Secure Quarter-Final Spot With 3-1 Win
Senegal fought back from an early deficit to beat Sudan 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, securing their first quarter-final spot since winning the tournament in 2021. Sudan took the lead in the 6th minute through Aamir Abdallah Yunis, but Senegal gradually found their rhythm, with Pape Gueye scoring a brilliant equaliser in the 23rd minute and adding a second before halftime. Ibrahim Mbaye put the result beyond doubt in the 77th minute, completing a commanding comeback for the Teranga Lions.
