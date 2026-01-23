NBA: Dallas Mavericks Beat Golden State Warriors As Curry Creates Record

Naji Marshall tied his season highs with 30 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Golden State 123-115 on Thursday night, winning a season-best fourth consecutive game while dropping the Warriors to 0-2 since Jimmy Butler’s season-ending knee injury. Stephen Curry scored 38 points and was 8 of 15 from 3-point range on the night the Warriors’ superstar became the first in NBA history to attempt 10,000 shots from beyond the arc. He’s now 4,222 of 10,007 from deep. Cooper Flagg had 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 30 minutes when Dallas’ rookie No. 1 pick was supposed to be limited to 20-25 minutes in his second game back since missing a pair with a sprained left ankle. Max Christie also had 21 points, Brandon Williams scored 19 off the bench and Dwight Powell had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Klay Thompson hit two first-half 3s for six points against his former team.

Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg shoots over Golden State Warriors' Gui Santos, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) moves to the basket for a shot as Golden State Warriors' Buddy Hield (7) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Naji Marshall
Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) takes a shot as Golden State Warriors' Gary Payton II, center rear, and Will Richard (3) defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) and De'anthony Melton (8) celebrate a three-pointer by Melton as Dallas Mavericks' Klay Thompson walks up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry wipes his face with his jersey in the second half of an NBA basketball game againast the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) works against Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Dwight Powell
Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell (7) and Naji Marshall (13) celebrate in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) makes a move to the basket against Golden State Warriors' Gui Santos (15) and Buddy Hield (7) in the seond half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg (32) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
Warriors vs Mavericks Basketball-Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post (21) and Dallas Mavericks' Max Christie (00) compete for control of the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
