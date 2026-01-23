NBA: Dallas Mavericks Beat Golden State Warriors As Curry Creates Record
Naji Marshall tied his season highs with 30 points and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Golden State 123-115 on Thursday night, winning a season-best fourth consecutive game while dropping the Warriors to 0-2 since Jimmy Butler’s season-ending knee injury. Stephen Curry scored 38 points and was 8 of 15 from 3-point range on the night the Warriors’ superstar became the first in NBA history to attempt 10,000 shots from beyond the arc. He’s now 4,222 of 10,007 from deep. Cooper Flagg had 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 30 minutes when Dallas’ rookie No. 1 pick was supposed to be limited to 20-25 minutes in his second game back since missing a pair with a sprained left ankle. Max Christie also had 21 points, Brandon Williams scored 19 off the bench and Dwight Powell had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Klay Thompson hit two first-half 3s for six points against his former team.
