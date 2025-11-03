13 Journalists, Others Missing In Sudan Amid RSF Capture Of El-Fasher

The Darfur Women Journalists Forum informed CPJ that RSF fighters raped at least three female journalists during the offensive. This incident is part of a documented pattern of sexual violence against female journalists and civilians in the conflict zone. The Sudanese government has accused the RSF of killing up to 2,000 civilians over two days in El-Fasher, including abductions of those attempting to flee. An estimated 260,000 civilians, half of them children, remain trapped in the city.