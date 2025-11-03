13 Journalists, Others Missing In Sudan Amid RSF Capture Of El-Fasher

CPJ issues urgent statement on abductions, rapes, and blackout following paramilitary seizure of North Darfur city after 18-month siege

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
sudan civil war
Sudan Clash | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • At least 13 journalists reported missing in El-Fasher since October 26, 2025, when RSF declared control; five verified as having fled to safety.

  • Darfur Women Journalists Forum reports at least three female journalists raped by RSF fighters during the assault, amid broader civilian atrocities.

  • Total internet shutdown in North Darfur hinders verification; CPJ demands immediate release of abducted journalists and international sanctions on RSF leaders.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has issued a statement expressing deep alarm over the disappearance of at least 13 journalists and media workers in Sudan's El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, following its capture by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on October 26, 2025. The city had been under an 18-month siege, and the RSF's seizure has triggered reports of widespread violence, including abductions, killings, and sexual assaults.

CPJ received credible reports from local rights groups indicating that the 13 journalists went missing over the weekend after the RSF announced full control of El-Fasher. As of November 3, 2025, CPJ has verified the safe relocation of five journalists, Abdelmajeed Al-Ahnaf, Mohamed Ahmed Nazar, Mohamed Suleiman Taher Shuaib, Fayhaa Mohamed el-Helw, and Mohy Eldin Al-Sahhaf—who fled the city. The whereabouts of the remaining eight, Khalid Abu Warqa, Magdi Youssef, Mohamed Al-Refaey, Taj Al-Sir Ahmed Suleiman, Mohamed Hussein Shalabi, Atta Mohamed, and Ismail Mohamed Ahmed, remain unknown amid ongoing hostilities.

The Darfur Women Journalists Forum informed CPJ that RSF fighters raped at least three female journalists during the offensive. This incident is part of a documented pattern of sexual violence against female journalists and civilians in the conflict zone. The Sudanese government has accused the RSF of killing up to 2,000 civilians over two days in El-Fasher, including abductions of those attempting to flee. An estimated 260,000 civilians, half of them children, remain trapped in the city.

Related Content
Related Content

A near-total communications blackout across large parts of North Darfur has been imposed, blocking independent verification and isolating affected communities. CPJ contacted the RSF via its website for comment but received no response. The organization has previously documented RSF attacks on journalists in El-Fasher and Sudan-wide, including detentions, assaults, and killings.

Since the war between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces began on April 15, 2023, CPJ research shows the RSF has killed at least 14 journalists, with dozens more detained, assaulted, raped, or disappeared. Both the RSF and Sudanese army have been accused of human rights violations against the press, such as arbitrary detentions and indiscriminate airstrikes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  2. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Talking Points from India’s Historic Win Over South Africa In Final

  4. Deepti Sharma Primer: Here's All You Need To Know About India's MVP In World Cup Title March

  5. PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  4. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote