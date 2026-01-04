AFCON 2025 Round Of 16: Senegal Power Past Sudan, Mali Survive Tunisia Scare

AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Roundup: Senegal marked their dominance with a 3-1 win over Sudan, while Mali held their nerve to eliminate Tunisia on penalties, setting up a heavyweight quarter-final clash in Tangier

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025 Round of 16 Saturday Roundup Africa Cup of Nations Senegal Mali
Senegal's Sadio Mane in action during the Africa Cup of Nations best of 16 soccer match between Senegal and Sudan in Tangier, Morocco, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senegal eased past Sudan 3-1 with Sadio Mane leading the victory, as Idrissa Gueye struck twice

  • Mali edged Tunisia 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time, despite playing with 10 men

  • Senegal set to face Mali at the Grand Stade de Tanger on January 9 in AFCON 2025 quarter-final

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Round of 16 saw Senegal cementing their title credentials with a dominant 3-1 win over Sudan, while Mali dug deep to edge Tunisia in a dramatic penalty shootout after a demanding match that went the distance.

As a result, Mali will face off against Senegal in the first confirmed quarter-final fixture of AFCON 2025. The match will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier on January 9.

Sudan Exit With Heads Held High

Sudan’s fairytale run in the tournament came to an end against a Senegal side that proved a step too far in terms of quality and depth. Despite the 3-1 defeat, Sudan coach James Kwesi Appiah insisted his team had done the nation proud, with the country going through a civil war.

“I am sure the Sudanese people know that we came to this competition and proudly represented them,” Appiah said after the match.

Senegal took control through their experienced core of players. Al-Nassr forward Sadio Mane was at the heart of everything, creating the opening goal in the 29th minute by setting up Idrissa Gueye, who finished clinically.

The pair combined again before half-time, this time with Nicolas Jackson turning provider as Gueye struck his second to give Senegal a comfortable cushion at the break.

The match was effectively sealed late on when 19-year-old Lamine Mbaye, introduced as a substitute in the 74th minute, made an immediate impact. Mane once again turned creator, releasing the teenager on the counter-attack, and Mbaye made no mistake to wrap up the victory three minutes later.

Mali Dig Deep To Knock Out Tunisia

If Senegal’s progress was smooth, Mali’s route to the AFCON 2025 quarterfinals was anything but. The Eagles edged past Tunisia 3-2 on penalties after a tense encounter ended 1-1 following extra time, despite Mali playing most of the match with ten men.

Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra emerged as the hero, saving two spot-kicks to compensate for misses from Yves Bissouma and Dorgeles Nene.

Tunisia will rue multiple missed opportunities. The Eagles of Carthage enjoyed a numerical advantage from the 26th minute, when Woyo Coulibaly was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Hannibal Mejbri. It was the second red card for Mali in two matches, following Amadou Haidara’s dismissal against Comoros.

The contest was ill-tempered throughout, with referee Abongile Tom issuing four yellow cards even before Coulibaly’s red. Despite the extra man, Tunisia struggled to convert dominance into chances, with neither side registering a shot on target in the first half.

Drama finally arrived late in the 88th minute. Elias Saad crossed for Firas Chaouat, whose header appeared to have secured Tunisia’s passage to the quarterfinals.

However, in stoppage time, defender Yassine Meriah conceded a penalty, allowing Lassine Sinayoko to calmly convert and send the match into extra time – Mali’s first shot on target of the entire game.

Sinayoko showed nerves of steel again in the shootout, scoring to keep Mali alive after captain Yves Bissouma blazed the opening penalty over the bar. Diarra then denied Elias Achouri and Mohamed Ben Romdhane, while Ali Abdi’s miss proved costly as Tunisia bowed out.

(With AP Inputs)

