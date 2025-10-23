Cricket

AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner Guide Australia To 6-Wicket Win

Australia Women defeated England Women by six wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 22, 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. England posted a total of 244/9, with Tammy Beaumont top-scoring at 78. Australia's bowlers, led by Annabel Sutherland (3/60), Sophie Molineux (2/52), and Alana King (1/20), restricted England's scoring in the middle overs. Chasing 245, Australia faced early setbacks, reducing to 24/3. However, Ashleigh Gardner (104*) and Annabel Sutherland (98*) forged an unbroken 180-run partnership, guiding Australia to victory in 40.3 overs.