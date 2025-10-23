Cricket

AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner Guide Australia To 6-Wicket Win

Australia Women defeated England Women by six wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 22, 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. England posted a total of 244/9, with Tammy Beaumont top-scoring at 78. Australia's bowlers, led by Annabel Sutherland (3/60), Sophie Molineux (2/52), and Alana King (1/20), restricted England's scoring in the middle overs. Chasing 245, Australia faced early setbacks, reducing to 24/3. However, Ashleigh Gardner (104*) and Annabel Sutherland (98*) forged an unbroken 180-run partnership, guiding Australia to victory in 40.3 overs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Ashleigh Gardner
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner , left, celebrates her century with Australia's Annabel Sutherland during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

1/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Ashleigh Gardner
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

2/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Ashleigh Gardner
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

3/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Ashleigh Gardner
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, left, celebrates her fifty runs as Australia's Annabel Sutherland looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

4/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Annabel Sutherland
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Annabel Sutherland plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

5/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Annabel Sutherland
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Annabel Sutherland celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

6/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Sophie Ecclestone
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
England's Sophie Ecclestone, second from left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Beth Mooney during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

7/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Linsey Smith
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
England's Linsey Smith, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Georgia Voll , centre, during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

8/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Phoebe Litchfield
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield is bowled out by England's Lauren Bell during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

9/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_Alice Capsey
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
England's Alice Capsey plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

10/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women_ Beth Mooney
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's Beth Mooney takes the bails off to stump England's Sophia Dunkley out during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

11/11
ICC Cricket World Cup 2025 Australia Women Vs England Women match photo
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Vs England | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Australia's players celebrates the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

