AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner Guide Australia To 6-Wicket Win

Australia's Ashleigh Gardner , left, celebrates her century with Australia's Annabel Sutherland during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, left, celebrates her fifty runs as Australia's Annabel Sutherland looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's Annabel Sutherland plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's Annabel Sutherland celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
England's Sophie Ecclestone, second from left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Beth Mooney during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
England's Linsey Smith, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Georgia Voll , centre, during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's Phoebe Litchfield is bowled out by England's Lauren Bell during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
England's Alice Capsey plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's Beth Mooney takes the bails off to stump England's Sophia Dunkley out during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Australia's players celebrates the wicket of England's Tammy Beaumont during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between England and Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.