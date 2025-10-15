Naomi Osaka Vs Suzan Lamens Match Report: Japanese star overcame injury and defending champion Lamens to record a 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 win in a dramatic round of 16 clash, setting up a quarter-final with Jaqueline Cristian

