Naomi Osaka moved into the quarter-finals of the Japan Open after downing Suzan Lamens
She was able to see out a 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2 triumph despite medical timeouts
If she wins, she would become the first from her country to win the tournament since Nao Hibino in Hiroshima in 2019
Naomi Osaka booked her place in the quarter-finals of the Japan Open after downing defending champion Suzan Lamens in three sets on Wednesday.
Osaka received a medical timeout in the closing stages of the deciding set following an injury to her left thigh, but she was able to see out a 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-2 triumph.
The top seed made an encouraging start to the match after getting the better of Lamens' serve early on, but her opponent responded by reeling off the next four games.
However, Osaka fought her way back to force a tie-break, which she edged despite surrendering a two-point lead on two separate occasions to take the early advantage.
But Lamens dusted herself down to ensure the encounter went the distance, with a break of serve in the second game of the second set proving decisive.
Osaka appeared on course for a spot in the last eight after surging into a 5-0 lead in the decider until her injury threatened to derail her progression on home turf.
Returning to the court with her left thigh strapped, Osaka attempted to close the match, but she was unable to take two match points on her own serve at 5-1.
Despite her struggles, Osaka was able to get over the line on return, summoning up a backhand winner to convert her third match point to set up a tie with Jaqueline Cristian.
Data Debrief: Osaka edges closer to home glory
Osaka was pushed to her limits by Lamens, but it was her quality of serve that proved pivotal. She fired nine aces to the Dutchwoman's one, while also winning 72% (46/64) of her first serve points compared to her opponents 64% (49/76).
And the four-time grand slam winner edged closer to a memorable triumph at the Japan Open. Indeed, should she emerge victorious in Osaka, she would become the first woman from her country to win the tournament since Nao Hibino in Hiroshima in 2019.