Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

Mehul Goswami arrested for allegedly stealing over $50,000 from New York state funds.
He reportedly held two full-time jobs simultaneously, violating public trust.
Investigation conducted by Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and NY State Inspector General.
An Indian-origin resident of New York, Mehul Goswami, has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $50,000 in state funds by holding two full-time jobs at once, according to Indian Express.
Goswami, 39, of Latham, was employed by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services while also allegedly working a second job in the town of Malta. Investigators said his actions amounted to a theft of state money, leading to charges of grand larceny in the second degree—a class C felony.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office jointly conducted the investigation. New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said in a statement that public employees are expected to act with integrity and that Goswami’s alleged conduct “represents a serious breach of that trust.”
Lang further noted, “Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”
According to Indian Express, Goswami was arrested on 15 October and arraigned before Judge James A. Fauci in Malta Town Court. He was released on his own recognisance, as the offence is not considered a qualifying one for bail under New York’s updated laws, CBS 6 reported.
Sheriff Michael Zurlo commended the collaboration between agencies, saying, “We truly value the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners. This is a perfect example of the power of collaboration, and we look forward to this case’s successful resolution in court.”
(With inputs from Indian Express)