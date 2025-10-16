Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Jannik Sinner storms into Six Kings Slam semi-finals with a commanding 6-2, 6-3 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, continuing his recent dominance over Novak Djokovic as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown

Jannik Sinner Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Six Kings Slam 2025
Jannik Sinner defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Six Kings Slam.
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jannik Sinner cruised past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3 in just 76 minutes to reach the Six Kings Slam semi-finals

  • The Italian dominated throughout, breaking Tsitsipas early in both sets and sealing victory on his first match point

  • Sinner, who has won his last five tour-level meetings with Novak Djokovic, will face the Serb again in the semi-finals, having also beaten him at the same event last year

Jannik Sinner is relishing the chance to “play the best possible tennis” when he faces Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam.

Sinner booked his spot in the last four of the exhibition tournament with a dominant 6-2 6-3 win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in an hour and 16 minutes.

Tsitsipas struggled from the start, going 5-0 down in the first before breaking Sinner’s serve to avoid any early embarrassment in Saudi Arabia.

However, it was a similar story in the second, with Sinner converting two early break points before clinching victory with his first match point.

Sinner has won his last five tour-level meetings against Djokovic heading into their semi-finals, and also beat the former world number one at the Six Kings Slam last year.

“We all hope it’s a good match. This is all we hope for,” Sinner told Netflix.

“We know each other very well… we’ve played many many times. It’s great to share the court again with Novak.

“Especially here in front of you guys. We’ll just try to play the best possible tennis we can. We’ll just see how it goes.

“Mostly we are here to enjoy. To bring tennis here. All we hope is that you guys enjoy. That’s why we’re here.”

Taylor Fritz will face Carlos Alcaraz in the other semi-final after the American defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4.

It was a straightforward victory for Fritz, who converted just one break point in each set on his way to a 59-minute win, and a seventh consecutive triumph against Zverev.

When asked what it is like to play against Alcaraz, Fritz responded: “It is very physical, very tough.

“I know I have to be playing my absolute best to hang with Carlos. He makes you fight just to keep up with the level he is playing.”

