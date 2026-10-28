India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Yastika Bhatia Takes Sharp Catch As Sayali Satghare Strikes

IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Sayali Satghare strikes for India!
Loryn Phiri departs for a six-ball duck after edging a delivery down the leg side, with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia completing a sharp catch. Phiri finishes the series with just seven runs in three innings. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano walks in and gets Zimbabwe moving with a boundary, tickling one fine past the keeper. A wide and four runs help Zimbabwe add six runs in the second over, but India have the breakthrough they wanted.
ZIM-W 11/2 (2)
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Kranti Gaud Starts For India!
Modester Mupachikwa and Loryn Phiri are in the middle as Zimbabwe Women get ready for their innings. Mupachikwa will face the first delivery, with Kranti Gaud taking the new ball for India. The Indian pacer will look for an early breakthrough, while Zimbabwe's openers will aim for a steady start against a disciplined bowling attack.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India Playing XI!
India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI!
Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Toss Update?
Zimbabwe women won the toss and opted to bat first.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: What happened in the 2nd ODI?
India Women produced a dominant all-round display in the second ODI, beating Zimbabwe by 121 runs to seal the series 2-0. Harmanpreet Kaur (126) and Deepti Sharma (106*) smashed centuries as India posted 328/6. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 207, with Vaishnavi Sharma claiming four wickets and Deepti picking up three.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India Squad!
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: More Cricket Action!
While you follow all the live action from the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI, don't miss the action from Day 2 of the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test in Cape Town. Follow our SA vs AUS Day 2 LIVE blog for the latest scores, ball-by-ball commentary and key match updates.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Squad!
Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
The 3rd ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India and will be streamed live in on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Greetings!
Welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India women and Zimbabwe women in Vadodara! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Women in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.