India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Yastika Bhatia Takes Sharp Catch As Sayali Satghare Strikes

IND-W vs ZIM-W Live Score, 3rd ODI: India Women will look to complete a dominant series sweep when they take on Zimbabwe Women in the third and final ODI at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Wednesday, October 28. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the hosts have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, following a nine-wicket victory in the opener and a commanding 121-run win in the second ODI. Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma starred with centuries in the previous match, powering India to 328/6, while Vaishnavi Sharma claimed four wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 207. Pratika Rawal has also been among India's standout performers with the bat. Zimbabwe, captained by Josephine Nkomo, will hope for a stronger batting effort and improved bowling execution to challenge the hosts. The match begins at 2:00 PM IST, with India eyeing another comprehensive performance.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2026, 02:12:39 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Sayali Satghare strikes for India! Loryn Phiri departs for a six-ball duck after edging a delivery down the leg side, with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia completing a sharp catch. Phiri finishes the series with just seven runs in three innings. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano walks in and gets Zimbabwe moving with a boundary, tickling one fine past the keeper. A wide and four runs help Zimbabwe add six runs in the second over, but India have the breakthrough they wanted. ZIM-W 11/2 (2)

28 Oct 2026, 02:08:30 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Kranti Gaud Starts For India! Modester Mupachikwa and Loryn Phiri are in the middle as Zimbabwe Women get ready for their innings. Mupachikwa will face the first delivery, with Kranti Gaud taking the new ball for India. The Indian pacer will look for an early breakthrough, while Zimbabwe's openers will aim for a steady start against a disciplined bowling attack.

28 Oct 2026, 01:47:23 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India Playing XI! India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma

28 Oct 2026, 01:45:20 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI! Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare

28 Oct 2026, 01:35:36 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Toss Update? Zimbabwe women won the toss and opted to bat first.

28 Oct 2026, 01:12:00 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: What happened in the 2nd ODI? India Women produced a dominant all-round display in the second ODI, beating Zimbabwe by 121 runs to seal the series 2-0. Harmanpreet Kaur (126) and Deepti Sharma (106*) smashed centuries as India posted 328/6. In reply, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 207, with Vaishnavi Sharma claiming four wickets and Deepti picking up three.

28 Oct 2026, 12:55:32 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: India Squad! India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita

28 Oct 2026, 12:43:42 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: More Cricket Action! While you follow all the live action from the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 3rd ODI, don't miss the action from Day 2 of the South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test in Cape Town. Follow our SA vs AUS Day 2 LIVE blog for the latest scores, ball-by-ball commentary and key match updates.

28 Oct 2026, 12:36:01 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Squad! Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu

28 Oct 2026, 12:24:59 pm IST IND-W Vs ZIM-W 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Live Streaming! The 3rd ODI between India-W Vs Zimbabwe-W will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India and will be streamed live in on the JioHotstar app and website from 2 PM onwards.