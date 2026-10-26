WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need To Know About Date, Players List, Remaining Purse, Live Streaming And More

WPL 2027 Auction will take place on October 28 in Kochi
A total of 146 players have registered for 27 available slots
UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest remaining purse of ₹3.75 crore
The countdown to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is almost over, with all five franchises preparing to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament. The mini-auction will give teams an opportunity to fill the remaining vacancies, address weaknesses and bring fresh talent into their setups before the new season begins.
With established international stars, experienced Indian cricketers and promising uncapped players available, the WPL 2027 auction promises an interesting bidding battle. England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux headline the auction pool, while several familiar WPL names, including Kiran Navgire, G Kamalini and Jess Jonassen, are also set to attract attention.
The auction will take place in Kochi on October 28, with franchises competing for 27 remaining squad spots. Here's everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction, including its date, time, venue, team-wise purse, retained players, released players and players to watch.
WPL 2027 Auction Date, Time and Venue
The BCCI has confirmed October 28, 2026, as the date for the WPL 2027 player auction. The event will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.
The auction will be a mini-auction, rather than a complete squad reset. The five franchises have already retained the majority of their players and will now look to make selective additions. The 2027 WPL season is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.
WPL 2027 Auction: Team-Wise Remaining Purse and Available Slots
Each WPL franchise operates under a ₹15 crore salary cap, with the money committed to retained players deducted from its auction budget.
UP Warriorz will enter the auction with the largest remaining purse, while Mumbai Indians have the smallest budget. The purse figures below reflect the squads after the Tara Norris trade.
|Team
|Remaining Purse
|Open Slots
|Overseas Slots
|UP Warriorz
|₹3.75 crore
|8
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|₹1.25 crore
|3
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|₹1.15 crore
|5
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|₹1.10 crore
|5
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|₹90 lakh
|6
|0
|Total
|₹8.15 crore
|27
|7
WPL 2027 Auction: Top Players and Their Base Prices
The registered auction list features some major international names alongside promising Indian cricketers.
|Player
|Country
|Base price
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|₹50 lakh
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|₹50 lakh
|G Kamalini
|India
|₹40 lakh
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|₹40 lakh
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|₹40 lakh
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|₹40 lakh
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|₹30 lakh
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|₹30 lakh
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|₹30 lakh
|Sneh Rana
|India
|₹30 lakh
Full List of Players Registered for WPL 2027 Auction
|S. No.
|Player Name
|Base Price (₹ Lakh)
|1
|Raghvi Bist
|30
|2
|Sophia Dunkley
|50
|3
|Tejal Hasabnis
|30
|4
|G Kamalini
|40
|5
|Kiran Navgire
|40
|6
|Ayushi Soni
|30
|7
|Chamari Athapaththu
|30
|8
|Grace Harris
|30
|9
|Sophie Molineux
|50
|10
|Orla Prendergast
|30
|11
|Sneh Rana
|30
|12
|Taniyaa Bhatia
|30
|13
|Uma Chetry
|30
|14
|Nuzhat Parween
|30
|15
|Sushma Verma
|30
|16
|Mithali Ayodhya
|30
|17
|Rosemary Mair
|30
|18
|Titas Sadhu
|30
|19
|Saima Thakor
|30
|20
|Tayla Vlaeminck
|30
|21
|Saika Ishaque
|30
|22
|Priya Mishra
|30
|23
|Nonkululeko Mlaba
|30
|24
|Asha Sobhana
|30
|25
|Vrinda Dinesh
|10
|26
|Humairaa Kaazi
|10
|27
|Disha Kasat
|10
|28
|Gautami Naik
|10
|29
|Shweta Sehrawat
|10
|30
|Purvaja Verlekar
|10
|31
|Sujata Dey
|10
|32
|Tess Flintoff
|10
|33
|Poonam Khemnar
|10
|34
|Anandit Kishor
|10
|35
|Charli Knott
|10
|36
|Pragati Singh
|10
|37
|Bhavika Ahire
|10
|38
|Sarah Bryce
|10
|39
|Latika Inamdar
|10
|40
|Shivani Singh
|10
|41
|Rima Ekka
|10
|42
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|10
|43
|Yashasri S
|20
|44
|Shabnam Shakil
|10
|45
|Eddla Srujana
|10
|46
|Samantha Bates
|10
|47
|Bharti Rawal
|10
|48
|Shanu Sen
|10
|49
|Parunika Sisodia
|10
|50
|Sonam Yadav
|10
|51
|Annerie Dercksen
|30
|52
|Heather Graham
|40
|53
|Jess Jonassen
|40
|54
|Kayla Reyneke
|30
|55
|Chloe Tryon
|30
|56
|Preeti Bose
|30
|57
|Shuchi Upadhyay
|30
|58
|Devika Vaidya
|30
|59
|Saanika Chalke
|10
|60
|Pranavi Chandra
|10
|61
|Ira Jadhav
|10
|62
|Shraddha Nabira
|10
|63
|Tanisha Ohlan
|20
|64
|Varnika Singh
|10
|65
|Maitlan Brown
|10
|66
|Kathryn Bryce
|10
|67
|Darcey Carter
|10
|68
|Uma Kashvi
|10
|69
|Amandeep Kaur
|10
|70
|Joshitha VJ
|10
|71
|Khushi Bhatia
|10
|72
|Riya Chaudhari
|10
|73
|Babette de Leede
|10
|74
|Pragya Rawat
|10
|75
|Anshu Apurva
|10
|76
|Yashasvi Katta
|20
|77
|Nandhana Sridharan
|10
|78
|Jyoti Thakur
|10
|79
|Gargi Wankar
|10
|80
|Apeksha Anand
|10
|81
|Nikita Chauhan
|10
|82
|Kirstie Gordon
|10
|83
|Shreya Shrivas
|10
|84
|Poonam Soni
|10
|85
|Simran Bahadur
|30
|86
|Mona Meshram
|30
|87
|Anjali Sarvani
|30
|88
|Meghna Singh
|30
|89
|Monika Devi
|10
|90
|Divya Ganesh
|10
|91
|Bhavana Goplani
|10
|92
|Harsimran Kaur
|10
|93
|Ayesha Shaikh
|10
|94
|Inchara Umesh
|10
|95
|Nazma Khan
|10
|96
|Vidhi Parmar
|10
|97
|Deeksha Sharma
|10
|98
|Shivi Sharma
|10
|99
|Kanishka Thakur
|10
|100
|G. Trisha
|10
|101
|Sansya Chhetri
|10
|102
|Ramyashri KN
|10
|103
|Chandni Sharma
|10
|104
|Sumiti Soni
|10
|105
|Akshita Bhagat
|10
|106
|Esha Oza
|10
|107
|Maddie Penna
|10
|108
|Aayushi Shukla
|10
|109
|Anaadi Tagde
|10
|110
|Triveni Vashistha
|20
|111
|Manali Dakshini
|10
|112
|Roshini Kiran
|10
|113
|Palnati Rishika Krishnan
|10
|114
|Henrietta Pereira
|10
|115
|Tanisha Singh
|10
|116
|Sonal Thakur
|10
|117
|Keerthana Balakrishna
|10
|118
|Kira Chathli
|10
|119
|Salonee Dangore
|10
|120
|Arya Gohane
|10
|121
|Milly Illingworth
|10
|122
|Nalla Kranti Reddy
|10
|123
|Suman Meena
|10
|124
|Sonia Mendhiya
|10
|125
|Anshu Nagar
|10
|126
|Dnyaneshwari Patil
|10
|127
|Sahana Pawar
|10
|128
|Karri Poojitha
|10
|129
|Kaku Barman
|Not specified
|130
|Bidisha Dey
|10
|131
|Shishira Gowda
|10
|132
|Dimple Kanwar
|10
|133
|Sonali Singh
|10
|134
|Mithila Vino
|10
|135
|Fatima Jaffer
|10
|136
|Kanika Karthick
|10
|137
|Ishit Khale
|10
|138
|Pragya Rawat
|10
|139
|Neetu Singh
|10
|140
|Soumya Singh
|10
|141
|Jazmine Gill
|10
|142
|Bharati Singh
|10
|143
|Kalpana Singh
|10
|144
|Palak Singh
|10
|145
|Rekha Singh
|10
|146
|Nisha Verma
|10
WPL 2027 Auction: Retained Players List
Delhi Capitals (DC): Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.
Gujarat Giants (GG): Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
Mumbai Indians (MI): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.
UP Warriorz (UPW): Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.
WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: Where to Watch?
Indian cricket fans can follow the WPL 2027 auction live through the following platforms:
TV broadcast: Star Sports Network
Online streaming: JioHotstar
Date: October 28, 2026
Start time: 5:30 PM IST
What to Expect From the WPL 2027 Auction?
The upcoming auction is set to be an important exercise for all five franchises, although their priorities are considerably different. UP Warriorz have the financial flexibility to make multiple acquisitions, while Gujarat Giants have limited vacancies and may concentrate on specific roles.
Mumbai Indians will have to make the most of their Indian-only recruitment opportunities, whereas RCB and Delhi Capitals will aim to improve their squads without disturbing their established cores.
The availability of Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux, Kiran Navgire and several experienced players adds further intrigue. At the same time, the large uncapped contingent could produce some of the most interesting selections of the evening.
With just 27 slots available for 146 players, the WPL 2027 auction could deliver a competitive bidding session as franchises look to build combinations capable of challenging for the title.