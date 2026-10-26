WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need To Know About Date, Players List, Remaining Purse, Live Streaming And More

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Published at:

WPL 2027 Auction: Check the date, venue, registered players, base prices, team-wise purse, available slots, retained players, auction rules and key details ahead of the bidding

image Prefer on Google
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need To Know About Date, Players List, Remaining Purse And More
WPL 2027 Auction: All You Need To Know About Date, Players List, Remaining Purse And More Photo: X/Women's Premier League
Summary of this article

  • WPL 2027 Auction will take place on October 28 in Kochi

  • A total of 146 players have registered for 27 available slots

  • UP Warriorz enter the auction with the biggest remaining purse of ₹3.75 crore

The countdown to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is almost over, with all five franchises preparing to strengthen their squads ahead of the fifth edition of the tournament. The mini-auction will give teams an opportunity to fill the remaining vacancies, address weaknesses and bring fresh talent into their setups before the new season begins.

With established international stars, experienced Indian cricketers and promising uncapped players available, the WPL 2027 auction promises an interesting bidding battle. England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux headline the auction pool, while several familiar WPL names, including Kiran Navgire, G Kamalini and Jess Jonassen, are also set to attract attention.

The auction will take place in Kochi on October 28, with franchises competing for 27 remaining squad spots. Here's everything you need to know about the WPL 2027 auction, including its date, time, venue, team-wise purse, retained players, released players and players to watch.

WPL 2027 Auction Date, Time and Venue

The BCCI has confirmed October 28, 2026, as the date for the WPL 2027 player auction. The event will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kochi in Kerala, with proceedings scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

The auction will be a mini-auction, rather than a complete squad reset. The five franchises have already retained the majority of their players and will now look to make selective additions. The 2027 WPL season is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

Related Content
Representative image for the IPL 2025 mega auction. - File
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final T20 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Kotambi in Vadodara, Gujarat - Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

WPL 2027 Auction: Team-Wise Remaining Purse and Available Slots

Each WPL franchise operates under a ₹15 crore salary cap, with the money committed to retained players deducted from its auction budget.

UP Warriorz will enter the auction with the largest remaining purse, while Mumbai Indians have the smallest budget. The purse figures below reflect the squads after the Tara Norris trade.

TeamRemaining PurseOpen SlotsOverseas Slots
UP Warriorz₹3.75 crore83
Gujarat Giants₹1.25 crore31
Royal Challengers Bengaluru₹1.15 crore52
Delhi Capitals₹1.10 crore51
Mumbai Indians₹90 lakh60
Total₹8.15 crore277

WPL 2027 Auction: Top Players and Their Base Prices

The registered auction list features some major international names alongside promising Indian cricketers.

PlayerCountryBase price
Sophia DunkleyEngland₹50 lakh
Sophie MolineuxAustralia₹50 lakh
G KamaliniIndia₹40 lakh
Kiran NavgireIndia₹40 lakh
Heather GrahamAustralia₹40 lakh
Jess JonassenAustralia₹40 lakh
Chamari AthapaththuSri Lanka₹30 lakh
Grace HarrisAustralia₹30 lakh
Chloe TryonSouth Africa₹30 lakh
Sneh RanaIndia₹30 lakh

Full List of Players Registered for WPL 2027 Auction

S. No.Player NameBase Price (₹ Lakh)
1Raghvi Bist30
2Sophia Dunkley50
3Tejal Hasabnis30
4G Kamalini40
5Kiran Navgire40
6Ayushi Soni30
7Chamari Athapaththu30
8Grace Harris30
9Sophie Molineux50
10Orla Prendergast30
11Sneh Rana30
12Taniyaa Bhatia30
13Uma Chetry30
14Nuzhat Parween30
15Sushma Verma30
16Mithali Ayodhya30
17Rosemary Mair30
18Titas Sadhu30
19Saima Thakor30
20Tayla Vlaeminck30
21Saika Ishaque30
22Priya Mishra30
23Nonkululeko Mlaba30
24Asha Sobhana30
25Vrinda Dinesh10
26Humairaa Kaazi10
27Disha Kasat10
28Gautami Naik10
29Shweta Sehrawat10
30Purvaja Verlekar10
31Sujata Dey10
32Tess Flintoff10
33Poonam Khemnar10
34Anandit Kishor10
35Charli Knott10
36Pragati Singh10
37Bhavika Ahire10
38Sarah Bryce10
39Latika Inamdar10
40Shivani Singh10
41Rima Ekka10
42Shraddha Pokharkar10
43Yashasri S20
44Shabnam Shakil10
45Eddla Srujana10
46Samantha Bates10
47Bharti Rawal10
48Shanu Sen10
49Parunika Sisodia10
50Sonam Yadav10
51Annerie Dercksen30
52Heather Graham40
53Jess Jonassen40
54Kayla Reyneke30
55Chloe Tryon30
56Preeti Bose30
57Shuchi Upadhyay30
58Devika Vaidya30
59Saanika Chalke10
60Pranavi Chandra10
61Ira Jadhav10
62Shraddha Nabira10
63Tanisha Ohlan20
64Varnika Singh10
65Maitlan Brown10
66Kathryn Bryce10
67Darcey Carter10
68Uma Kashvi10
69Amandeep Kaur10
70Joshitha VJ10
71Khushi Bhatia10
72Riya Chaudhari10
73Babette de Leede10
74Pragya Rawat10
75Anshu Apurva10
76Yashasvi Katta20
77Nandhana Sridharan10
78Jyoti Thakur10
79Gargi Wankar10
80Apeksha Anand10
81Nikita Chauhan10
82Kirstie Gordon10
83Shreya Shrivas10
84Poonam Soni10
85Simran Bahadur30
86Mona Meshram30
87Anjali Sarvani30
88Meghna Singh30
89Monika Devi10
90Divya Ganesh10
91Bhavana Goplani10
92Harsimran Kaur10
93Ayesha Shaikh10
94Inchara Umesh10
95Nazma Khan10
96Vidhi Parmar10
97Deeksha Sharma10
98Shivi Sharma10
99Kanishka Thakur10
100G. Trisha10
101Sansya Chhetri10
102Ramyashri KN10
103Chandni Sharma10
104Sumiti Soni10
105Akshita Bhagat10
106Esha Oza10
107Maddie Penna10
108Aayushi Shukla10
109Anaadi Tagde10
110Triveni Vashistha20
111Manali Dakshini10
112Roshini Kiran10
113Palnati Rishika Krishnan10
114Henrietta Pereira10
115Tanisha Singh10
116Sonal Thakur10
117Keerthana Balakrishna10
118Kira Chathli10
119Salonee Dangore10
120Arya Gohane10
121Milly Illingworth10
122Nalla Kranti Reddy10
123Suman Meena10
124Sonia Mendhiya10
125Anshu Nagar10
126Dnyaneshwari Patil10
127Sahana Pawar10
128Karri Poojitha10
129Kaku BarmanNot specified
130Bidisha Dey10
131Shishira Gowda10
132Dimple Kanwar10
133Sonali Singh10
134Mithila Vino10
135Fatima Jaffer10
136Kanika Karthick10
137Ishit Khale10
138Pragya Rawat10
139Neetu Singh10
140Soumya Singh10
141Jazmine Gill10
142Bharati Singh10
143Kalpana Singh10
144Palak Singh10
145Rekha Singh10
146Nisha Verma10

WPL 2027 Auction: Retained Players List

Delhi Capitals (DC): Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.

Gujarat Giants (GG): Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians (MI): Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.

UP Warriorz (UPW): Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone.

WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: Where to Watch?

Indian cricket fans can follow the WPL 2027 auction live through the following platforms:

  • TV broadcast: Star Sports Network

  • Online streaming: JioHotstar

  • Date: October 28, 2026

  • Start time: 5:30 PM IST

What to Expect From the WPL 2027 Auction?

The upcoming auction is set to be an important exercise for all five franchises, although their priorities are considerably different. UP Warriorz have the financial flexibility to make multiple acquisitions, while Gujarat Giants have limited vacancies and may concentrate on specific roles.

Mumbai Indians will have to make the most of their Indian-only recruitment opportunities, whereas RCB and Delhi Capitals will aim to improve their squads without disturbing their established cores.

The availability of Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Molineux, Kiran Navgire and several experienced players adds further intrigue. At the same time, the large uncapped contingent could produce some of the most interesting selections of the evening.

With just 27 slots available for 146 players, the WPL 2027 auction could deliver a competitive bidding session as franchises look to build combinations capable of challenging for the title.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories