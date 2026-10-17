IPL 2027 Auction: BCCI Drops Big Hint On Date And Venue - Check Details

The BCCI has informed all 10 IPL franchises that the 2027 auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa, with the briefing on December 15
According to a Cricbuzz report, the schedule was shared via WhatsApp, while an official email is still awaited
The auction date coincides with India's scheduled ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, with no change to the fixture confirmed so far
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises that the 2027 player auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa. The briefing for the auction is set to take place on December 15.
According to a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI logistics team conveyed the schedule to the franchises through a WhatsApp message on Saturday, October 17.
Several teams have reportedly acknowledged receiving the message, although an official email to franchise owners and chief executives is yet to be issued.
“The IPL 2026 Player Auction will take place on December 16, 2026, at ITC Grand Goa and the auction briefing will be held on December 15, 2026," the BCCI WhatsApp notes.
The communication was intended to give franchises sufficient time to organise travel and accommodation for the event. However, with the formal notification still pending, it remains unclear whether the schedule will undergo any changes.
The proposed auction date also clashes with India's scheduled ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. There has been no confirmation of a change to the match date.
Meanwhile, reports had indicated that the venue for the series opener, scheduled for Sunday, December 13, in New Delhi, could be moved. The BCCI has denied any plans to relocate the fixture.
The auction's return to India comes after three successive seasons in which the event was held overseas. A source also confirmed the December 16 date to the Press Trust of India (PTI).
"The BCCI has informed the teams on the date of the auction which is December 16 and the auction briefing will be held on December 15," a source told PTI.