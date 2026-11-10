IPL To Have More Teams? Two New Teams In Contention, League Expansion In 2028: Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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The BCCI is considering adding at least two IPL teams in the 2028 media-rights cycle, with Vadodara and Pune among the cities under discussion for new franchises

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IPL 2028 Two New Franchises Vadodara Pune Expansion Report
The BCCI is considering adding at least two teams to the IPL in the 2028 media-rights cycle. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • The BCCI is considering adding at least two teams to the IPL in the 2028 media-rights cycle

  • Vadodara and Pune are among the cities being discussed as possible homes for new franchises

  • If approved, it would be the IPL’s biggest expansion since 2022

The Indian Premier League could expand by at least two teams in the 2028 media-rights cycle, with Vadodara and Pune among the locations under consideration, two people familiar with the plans said. If it goes through, the move would mark the league's biggest expansion since 2022.

The plan matters beyond cricket. The IPL is India's marquee cricket competition and ranks among the world's most valuable sports properties. Fresh teams would widen the tournament, open new markets and bring in franchise fees that could top $1bn for each team.

BCCI Expansion Plans

The BCCI is weighing a bigger IPL. The board, which runs the league, is considering adding at least two teams in the 2028 media-rights cycle, the people said.

The discussions are still private. Both people asked not to be identified because the deliberations are not public.

If approved, the expansion would increase the number of teams competing for the IPL trophy. It would also be the league's biggest such move since 2022, when the competition last expanded.

Cities In The Fray

Vadodara and Pune are among the cities in the fray for the new franchises, the people said. Both cities are being discussed as possible homes if the BCCI moves ahead with the expansion.

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India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur reacts as she walks off the field after losing her wicket during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, India, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Money is driving the interest. Investor appetite for the IPL is at an all-time high reflecting the league's pull with business groups and sports investors.

That has pushed up valuations. Each new franchise could be valued at over $1bn, a third person familiar with the matter said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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