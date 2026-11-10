IPL To Have More Teams? Two New Teams In Contention, League Expansion In 2028: Report

The BCCI is considering adding at least two teams to the IPL in the 2028 media-rights cycle
Vadodara and Pune are among the cities being discussed as possible homes for new franchises
If approved, it would be the IPL’s biggest expansion since 2022
The Indian Premier League could expand by at least two teams in the 2028 media-rights cycle, with Vadodara and Pune among the locations under consideration, two people familiar with the plans said. If it goes through, the move would mark the league's biggest expansion since 2022.
BCCI Expansion Plans
The BCCI is weighing a bigger IPL. The board, which runs the league, is considering adding at least two teams in the 2028 media-rights cycle, the people said.
The discussions are still private. Both people asked not to be identified because the deliberations are not public.
If approved, the expansion would increase the number of teams competing for the IPL trophy. It would also be the league's biggest such move since 2022, when the competition last expanded.
Cities In The Fray
Vadodara and Pune are among the cities in the fray for the new franchises, the people said. Both cities are being discussed as possible homes if the BCCI moves ahead with the expansion.
Money is driving the interest. Investor appetite for the IPL is at an all-time high reflecting the league's pull with business groups and sports investors.
That has pushed up valuations. Each new franchise could be valued at over $1bn, a third person familiar with the matter said.