Yashasvi Jaiswal Lights Up New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah Returns: India A Tour's Biggest Highlights

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India's preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand received a significant boost from the India A tour, with several senior players getting an opportunity to fine-tune their game. Yashasvi Jaiswal rediscovered his batting rhythm with consecutive centuries in the second and third unofficial Tests, while Jasprit Bumrah returned to red-ball action after a break. The three-match unofficial Test series ended without a winner, with all three encounters finishing in draws due to weather interruptions. Nevertheless, Jaiswal's batting form and Bumrah's return remained two major talking points. Here is a look at their memorable moments from the tour.

image Prefer on Google
India A Tour's Biggest Highlights
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
1/6
India A Tours Biggest Highlights
Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his stroke-making ability against New Zealand A, continuing his impressive run in the unofficial Test series. X/Rajasthan Royals
2/6
India A Tours Biggest Highlights
Jasprit Bumrah returned to India A's red-ball setup in New Zealand as part of preparations for the upcoming Test assignment but got to bowl just six overs. X
3/6
India A Tours Biggest Highlights
Dhruv Jurel raises his bat and helmet after completing a magnificent hundred, strengthening his case ahead of the senior Test series. X
4/6
India A Tours Biggest Highlights
Devdutt Padikkal scores a magnificent century against New Zealand A in an unofficial Test but got out on 199 missing his double century by just one run. Cricbuzz
5/6
India A Tours Biggest Highlights
Mohammed Siraj appealing for a wicket during India A vs New Zealand A unofficial Test. Siraj returned to the ODI squad but yet to play a match in the white-ball series. X
6/6
India A Tours Biggest Highlights
Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat after another impressive batting effort, having followed his unbeaten 155 with a fluent 102 in the next match. X/Rajasthan Royals

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • WhatsApp
  • Google News
  • Subscribe to our magazines

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories