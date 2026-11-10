Yashasvi Jaiswal Lights Up New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah Returns: India A Tour's Biggest Highlights

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 10 November 2026 3:55 pm

India's preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand received a significant boost from the India A tour, with several senior players getting an opportunity to fine-tune their game. Yashasvi Jaiswal rediscovered his batting rhythm with consecutive centuries in the second and third unofficial Tests, while Jasprit Bumrah returned to red-ball action after a break. The three-match unofficial Test series ended without a winner, with all three encounters finishing in draws due to weather interruptions. Nevertheless, Jaiswal's batting form and Bumrah's return remained two major talking points. Here is a look at their memorable moments from the tour.