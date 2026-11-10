Yashasvi Jaiswal Lights Up New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah Returns: India A Tour's Biggest Highlights
India's preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand received a significant boost from the India A tour, with several senior players getting an opportunity to fine-tune their game. Yashasvi Jaiswal rediscovered his batting rhythm with consecutive centuries in the second and third unofficial Tests, while Jasprit Bumrah returned to red-ball action after a break. The three-match unofficial Test series ended without a winner, with all three encounters finishing in draws due to weather interruptions. Nevertheless, Jaiswal's batting form and Bumrah's return remained two major talking points. Here is a look at their memorable moments from the tour.
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.
Tags
RELATED STORIES
Aaryavir Sehwag’s 160 Powers India U-19 Into Asia Cup Semi-Finals After 60-Run Win Over UAE
Rohit Sharma Confirmed As MI Captain? Mitchell Santner Drops Massive Hint In This Viral Video
'Leave Cricket To Those Who Understand It': KKR Co-Owner Juhi Chawla Trolled For Backing Call To Start IPL In January