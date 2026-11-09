Who Is Alice Huang? The Woman At The Centre Of Nvidia Spy Allegations

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, reportedly worked in Chinese television, banking and investment management before becoming a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre firm Megaspeed International.
US intelligence agencies suspect she was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information about Jensen Huang and Nvidia.
Megaspeed is under investigation over suspicions of helping divert restricted Nvidia AI chips to China, allegations the company has denied.
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, has come under scrutiny after US intelligence agencies reportedly identified her as a suspected Chinese intelligence asset who developed a close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Her association with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International has further drawn attention to allegations that restricted Nvidia chips may have been diverted to China.
The allegations have brought together two increasingly sensitive areas of US-China rivalry: advanced artificial intelligence technology and intelligence gathering. While Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into the reported relationship, the company has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or US national security were compromised.
Public information about Alice Huang remains limited. However, reports by The New York Times, the Financial Times and other international publications have offered details about her professional background, her association with Megaspeed and how US intelligence agencies reportedly came to suspect her of working for Beijing.
Who Is Alice Huang?
Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese national who reportedly worked across television journalism, banking and investment management before entering the technology sector.
According to a profile attributed to her in a Chinese private-fund database, she previously worked as a reporter for China Central Television (CCTV) and Hunan TV. The same profile listed a subsequent stint at HSBC, where she reportedly served as an assistant to the president of its private banking division.
She is also reported to have worked as a vice-president at CITIC Securities, one of China's major financial services companies, before joining Shanghai Hexi Investment Management, also known as Hexi Capital, as an executive director and fund manager.
However, these professional credentials have not been independently verified. AFP said it could not establish the authenticity or authorship of the online profile, while the New York Post reported that a Hunan TV executive said he had never heard of her.
Despite sharing a surname, Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang, the Taiwanese-born chief executive of Nvidia.
How Did She Meet Jensen Huang?
Alice Huang's reported association with Jensen Huang dates back to at least June 2024, when the two were photographed together at an industry gathering in Taipei.
Images shared on LinkedIn by technology company NetThunder showed the Nvidia chief, dressed in his trademark black leather jacket, seated beside a woman identified in subsequent reports as Alice Huang.
The two appeared together again in May 2025 at a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang at a Chinese restaurant in Taipei during Computex, one of the technology industry's major annual exhibitions.
Livestream footage and photographs from the gathering showed Alice Huang sitting close to the Nvidia chief, kissing him on the cheek and placing her hand on his back. She was also seen following him when he stepped outside to speak to journalists. The two reportedly left the restaurant in the same car.
Their relationship came under renewed scrutiny after The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS), the country's principal civilian intelligence agency, to gather information about Jensen Huang and the American AI industry.
The Financial Times subsequently reported that US officials had prepared a classified assessment detailing their alleged relationship. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly warned senior Trump administration officials about the connection and possible espionage concerns.
Jensen Huang has since acknowledged having an extramarital relationship, apologising to his wife, family and Nvidia employees. He has not directly addressed the allegations that Alice Huang was gathering intelligence for Beijing.
What Is Megaspeed International?
Alice Huang's professional association with Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre company, has become a central part of the allegations.
Megaspeed operates in the AI infrastructure sector, buying equipment powered by Nvidia chips and renting computing capacity to businesses that need processing power to train and run AI systems. Its website describes it as a core business partner of Nvidia's computing power cloud business in the Asia-Pacific region.
According to reports, the company was previously known as 7Road International and was renamed Megaspeed in March 2023, around the time Alice Huang became its managing director. It was reportedly owned by Huang Le Limited, a company associated with her, before ownership was transferred to Swiftdata in November 2023. Alice also reportedly stepped down from her formal director position around this period.
The company's operations have attracted attention because of its reported purchases of Nvidia equipment. According to trade records obtained by ImportGenius, Megaspeed's Malaysian sister company purchased at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia chips and technology between June 2024 and February 2026.
The company reportedly acquired the equipment through intermediaries, including the American arm of Chinese server manufacturer Inspur.
Why Is The US Investigating Megaspeed?
Washington has imposed restrictions on exports of its most advanced Nvidia processors to China, citing concerns that the technology could strengthen Beijing's military and artificial intelligence capabilities.
The New York Times reported that the US Commerce Department began investigating Megaspeed in late 2024 over suspicions that it was helping Chinese companies circumvent these restrictions.
The investigation reportedly followed a visit by a US official to one of the company's data centres in Malaysia. The official found Nvidia equipment still packed in boxes, raising suspicions that the facility could be serving as a transit point for restricted chips rather than installing and operating the equipment.
Singapore authorities also reportedly questioned Alice Huang in 2025 as part of a separate investigation into Megaspeed. Bloomberg News had earlier reported on the Singaporean probe.
Megaspeed has denied allegations of illegal chip transfers. In December 2025, it described Bloomberg's reporting as containing misleading information and incorrect insinuations, including suggestions that it may have been involved in the illegal movement of chips.
How Did US Intelligence Identify The Alleged Spy Operation?
According to The New York Times, US intelligence agencies had been conducting electronic surveillance of Alice Huang when they identified her contact with an American citizen.
Through a process known as unmasking, officials established that the American citizen was Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive.
US intelligence agencies reportedly concluded that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security and was gathering information about Jensen Huang, Nvidia and developments in the American AI industry.
The findings were subsequently included in a classified assessment circulated among senior Trump administration officials. Rubio reportedly oversaw the drafting of a classified memo warning about the relationship and possible espionage concerns.
The allegations have prompted scrutiny of Nvidia's business dealings and the security implications of its position at the centre of the global AI industry.
Nvidia has maintained that its dealings with Megaspeed were ordinary business transactions and previously described allegations of wrongdoing as baseless. Its board has now appointed a committee of independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, to investigate the matter.
The board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia's trade secrets were compromised. Jensen Huang has also committed to cooperating with the investigation.