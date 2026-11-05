Delhi Building Collapses: A History Of Structural Failures And Negligence

At least two people were killed in the latest Chawri Bazar building collapse.
Recent tragedies in Seemapuri, Satya Niketan and Saidulajab have exposed alleged administrative negligence.
Repeated collapses raise questions about Delhi’s urban planning and enforcement of building safety norms.
The collapse of a three-storey building in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar on Thursday, killing at least two people and leaving another injured, has once again brought the Capital’s vulnerable buildings under scrutiny. With the possibility of more people being trapped under the debris, the incident has renewed concerns over unauthorised construction, structural safety and administrative oversight.
The collapse is the latest in a series of building-related tragedies across Delhi, several of which have claimed multiple lives despite investigations, suspensions of civic officials and enforcement drives. From Old Delhi’s congested neighbourhoods to residential areas in the northeast and south of the Capital, a recurring pattern of structural failures and alleged negligence has emerged.
Here is a look at some of the recent building collapses in Delhi, from the latest to the earlier incidents.
Chawri Bazar: November 5, 2026
At least two people were killed and another was injured after a portion of an under-construction three-storey building collapsed in Chawri Bazar, Old Delhi, on Thursday. As rescue operations continued, 15 people were still feared trapped under the debris.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) suspended two engineers over alleged negligence in dealing with unauthorised construction in the area. The incident has once again raised questions about the monitoring of construction activity in densely populated parts of the city.
Harsh Vihar: October 25, 2026
Two people, a 60-year-old man and his 33-year-old son, died after an under-construction building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar.
The victims, identified as Chanderpal and Vijay Kumar, were inside the structure when it gave way. Their bodies were recovered during an overnight rescue operation.
The incident added to the growing number of building collapses in Delhi within weeks, bringing construction safety and oversight back into focus.
Seemapuri: October 7, 2026
Four people, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman, died after a 25-year-old building collapsed in Seemapuri. Demolition work was underway around the five-storey structure at the time of the incident, according to the police.
A case was registered against the building owner, Md Anwar, who was not present when the structure collapsed. His family members occupied parts of the building, while other residents also lived there.
The Delhi government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. A preliminary inquiry by the MCD found that the building had developed visible structural cracks following the 4.9-magnitude earthquake tremors originating in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli region the previous night.
The collapse also exposed a dispute between civic and land-owning agencies over accountability. The MCD maintained that the building stood on Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land in a Jhuggi-Jhopri settlement, making the land-owning agency responsible for preventing illegal construction. DUSIB, however, said the land had been allotted for resettlement in the 1980s and that enforcing building safety norms fell under the corporation’s responsibility.
Satya Niketan: September 6, 2026
Seven people were killed after a five-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest accommodation, Hostel Daze, collapsed in Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus.
The building was undergoing repair work in its basement when the structure gave way. The deceased included five students — Arpit Raj, Akshat Singh Yadav, Yuvraj, Abhishek and Pavan Kumar — along with two workers, Param Lal Kori and Surender Singh.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR and arrested the property owner, Hariram Gupta, his son and the PG operator on charges of criminal negligence and building code violations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry to examine structural and administrative lapses.
The MCD suspended three Building Department engineers over alleged dereliction of duty and negligence in dealing with unauthorised construction. The civic body also suspended five municipal officials, including a South Zone Deputy Commissioner and four structural engineers, citing negligence.
Following the collapse, the MCD issued a city-wide order to seal unauthorised structures exceeding four storeys. Owners of adjoining properties and structures deemed dangerous in Satya Niketan were also issued three-day self-demolition notices.
The magisterial inquiry report into the tragedy remains pending.
Welcome: July 2025
A four-storey residential building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area in July 2025, killing six members of a family and injuring eight others, including a 14-month-old baby.
The deceased were identified as building owner Abdul Matloob, 50, his wife Rabia, 46, their daughter Zubia, 27, and sons Javed, 23, and Abdulla, 15, along with Fozia. The family ran a dry-cleaning business.
The building, which was over 15 years old, reportedly suffered from poor construction quality. An anganwadi, or child care centre, was located on the ground floor but was closed at the time of the collapse.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR, but no action was taken against the owner, as he and his family members had died in the incident.
In the aftermath of the structural failures, the MCD launched an enforcement drive against dangerous and unauthorised buildings. Between September and late October, the civic body demolished 47 dangerous buildings and sealed 282 properties across its 12 zones.
The MCD also directed thousands of multi-storey residential and commercial establishments to produce Structural Safety Certificates to demonstrate that their buildings were fit for habitation. Properties failing to comply were marked for sealing or demolition.
Saidulajab: May 30, 2025
Five doctors and engineers, along with the owner of a mess where they were having dinner, were killed after a five-storey commercial building collapsed in south Delhi’s Saidulajab. More than eight people were injured.
The structure, originally built as a four-storey building around eight years earlier, was undergoing unauthorised expansion. A fifth floor had already been completed, and construction of a sixth floor was underway when the building collapsed onto an adjacent structure.
A magisterial inquiry later concluded that the disaster was preventable. The building had already been booked by the MCD for violations, but meaningful enforcement action had not followed. The police had also alerted the civic body in March to verify whether the construction, including the fifth floor, complied with the sanctioned plan.
The inquiry found that MCD officials had failed to monitor and crack down on illegal construction, ignored multiple complaints and neglected to enforce building norms. It also flagged allegedly fabricated retrospective inspection records intended to mislead investigators.
The report recommended mandatory structural safety audits, risk categorisation of vulnerable buildings, GIS-based mapping and digital monitoring to improve oversight and enforcement.
A recurring failure of Delhi’s urban planning
Delhi’s building collapses have repeatedly exposed a gap between identifying unsafe structures and ensuring that they are made safe. Investigations have flagged unauthorised construction, inadequate monitoring, ignored complaints and disputes between civic agencies over responsibility. Yet the recurrence of such incidents suggests that enforcement remains inconsistent.
The tragedies also point to the challenges of managing construction in a rapidly expanding city, where old buildings, densely populated neighbourhoods and unauthorised additions often coexist. Structural safety cannot depend solely on action after a building has collapsed or on sporadic demolition drives.
The repeated suspension of officials and initiation of inquiries have done little to prevent the next disaster. Without regular structural audits, transparent accountability, coordinated action between agencies and strict enforcement of building regulations, Delhi’s urban planning failures will continue to carry a human cost.
The Chawri Bazar collapse is not an isolated incident. It is the latest reminder that in a city where unsafe buildings remain standing until they give way, negligence in planning and enforcement can turn homes and workplaces into sites of tragedy.