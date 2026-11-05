Chawri Bazar Collapse: Delhi’s Cycle Of Building Tragedies Continues

Satya Niketan Collapse

A five-storey building used as a paying guest accommodation for students collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, killing at least seven people and injuring others. Police said repair and structural modification work was under way. Their status report to the Delhi High Court said the building owners had not obtained land-use permission for commercial use or sought advice from a qualified structural engineer or architect. Police also said the contractor had engaged two unqualified labourers for the work. The exact structural cause remained under investigation.