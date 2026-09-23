Class 6 Delhi Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Inside Sadar Bazar Shop, 56-Year-Old Arrested

A Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar after stepping out to buy stationery on September 16.
Police registered a case under relevant provisions of rape, the POCSO Act and wrongful confinement following the girl's complaint.
The 56-year-old accused, identified by police as Maqsood/Maksud, was arrested and sent to judicial custody; further investigation is underway.
A Class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said, according to reports by ANI. The 11-year-old girl had gone out to purchase stationery when the alleged incident took place on the night of September 16.
A case was registered at the North District Women's Police Station under relevant provisions relating to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement. The 56-year-old accused, identified by police as Maqsood, was arrested and sent to judicial custody.
What Happened In Sadar Bazar?
The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a tailor at his shop in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar area after she stepped out of her house late at night to purchase stationery items, police said on Monday, according to PTI.
A PCR call regarding the alleged sexual assault was received on the night of September 16, following which teams from Sadar Bazar Police Station, along with ACPs of Sadar Bazar and the Women Police Station, reached the spot, police, according to PTI.
The incident came to light after information about the alleged assault reached the police. The police teams then reached the location and began investigating the circumstances of the case, officials said.
What Action Has Police Taken?
According to police, the minor had stepped out of her house around 11 pm to purchase stationery when the accused, Maqsood, allegedly lured her into his neighbourhood tailoring shop, restrained her and sexually assaulted her.
A case was registered at the Women Police Station of North District under relevant sections of law, police said. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody on the same day, they added. The accused, identified as 56-year-old Maqsood, was arrested following the police response and was sent to judicial custody on the same day after the required legal procedure, according to officials quoted by media reports.
Delhi Police told ANI, "A class 6 student was allegedly sexually assaulted after her hands and legs were tied inside a shop in Delhi Sadar Bazar area. The girl had gone out to purchase stationery items when the incident allegedly took place. A case under relevant sections pertaining to rape, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and wrongful confinement was registered at the Women Police Station on the basis of the victim's complaint. The 56-year-old accused, identified as Maksud, was arrested on Friday in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway."