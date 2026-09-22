Jamui Assault Case: Khushboo Patani Demands Strict Action Against Those Who Harassed Minors

A teenager was allegedly assaulted and groped in Bihar’s Jamui district on September 19.
Jamui Police have arrested three accused and formed a Special Investigation Team.
The viral video shows a group surrounding two minors after they went out for photographs.
A Class 10 girl was allegedly assaulted and groped in Bihar’s Jamui district, triggering massive anger online and across the country.
Public figures have reacted to the case, including former Indian Army officer Khushboo Patani, actor Disha Patani’s sister, and actor Ayesha Khan. Both criticised the attack and the conduct seen in the video.
Khushboo Patani reacts to Jamui assault case
Khushboo Patani took to her Instagram handle to condemn the assault and harassment of minors in Jamui. In a video, she expressed anger over the incident and targeted the accused.
“India is supposed to become a great nation and a Vishwaguru. Is this how it will happen when women have no respect at all? You must have seen the Bihar case, where a young man wearing a gamcha sits there and harasses a young woman and a young man, grabs the girl’s private parts, beats them and engages in hooliganism,” she said.
She added, “These are the same uneducated and ignorant people who cannot even earn their daily wages. These are the same people who are intoxicated. These are the same ignorant people who do not even know why they were born and have simply become pawns in someone else’s hands. They think they are the ones who will protect this country.”
Khushboo asked why the man took issue with boys and girls choosing to be together, walking side by side or just being friends. She said that reaction may reflect his own insecurity and added that he may have grown up around violence or abuse against women in his family.
She then appealed to people in Bihar to take the case personally and question why women’s safety remained so poor in the state. “And it is not just Bihar; women’s dignity and safety are being violated in other states too. You need to take this personally and ask: if the most IAS and IPS officers come from our state, then why has our law and order system fallen apart? Will we keep blaming only the government? Will we not blame ourselves? People make the government and the government makes the people, right? So shouldn’t we look at ourselves too?” she said.
Ayesha Khan condemns
Ayesha Khan also reacted to the case on Instagram. The Dhurandhar star criticised both the assault and the behaviour of bystanders who recorded the incident.
“I genuinely feel sick watching what happened in Bihar. Imagine being surrounded, terrified and humiliated while people stand around watching and recording you. Stop calling this morality. Stop hiding harassment behind "culture." This is pathetic and beyond disgusting,” she wrote.
About the Jamui harassment case
Jamui Superintendent of Police Bishwajeet Dayal said the incident happened at about 7 pm on September 19. He said the two minors, a boy and a girl who were friends, had gone there after coaching classes to click photographs.
The viral video shows several people surrounding the teenagers at night. While the boy tries to protect the girl, the group tries to separate him.
A man covering his face moves toward the girl, grabs her and lifts her. She screams and fights back as the scene worsens, before the two seem to get away from the group.
According to the police, investigators are examining the footage. Jamui Police also posted that an SIT had been formed and three accused had been arrested.