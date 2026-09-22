Jamui Assault Case: Khushboo Patani Demands Strict Action Against Those Who Harassed Minors

She then appealed to people in Bihar to take the case personally and question why women’s safety remained so poor in the state. “And it is not just Bihar; women’s dignity and safety are being violated in other states too. You need to take this personally and ask: if the most IAS and IPS officers come from our state, then why has our law and order system fallen apart? Will we keep blaming only the government? Will we not blame ourselves? People make the government and the government makes the people, right? So shouldn’t we look at ourselves too?” she said.