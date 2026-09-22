Prabhas’ Fauzi Postponed: Producer Confirms Film Will Miss December 3 Release

Prabhas' Fauzi will no longer release on December 3, 2026.
Producer Ravi Shankar confirmed the postponement at The Paradise pre-release event on September 21.
The period drama is now expected to move to 2027, though no new date has been announced.
Prabhas Fauzi has been postponed, with the producer confirming that the film will no longer arrive on the scheduled date, i.e. December 3, 2026. Fauzi's new release date has not been announced yet.
Why is Fauzi delayed?
The delay matters because Fauzi is one of Prabhas’ most awaited films and was lined up for a year-end release. The film marks the Baahubali actor's return to a period drama.
Reports had recently suggested that the period drama could move to 2027 because post-production work was still pending. The makers have now confirmed that shift, though they have not formally named the new window.
Producer confirms delay
Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers confirmed the delay at the pre-release event of Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise on September 21.
He said the postponement move is tied to the film’s scale. “Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie. You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie,” he said.
That confirmation ends weeks of uncertainty around the film’s release plan. It also signals that the team is taking more time to complete a big-screen project mounted on a large scale.
Fauzi was supposed to lock horns with Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma, which is scheduled for December 4, 2026. Dulquer Salmaan’s Sri Sri is also set for December 4, 2026, which meant Prabhas’ film was headed for a competitive weekend at the box office.
The makers are likely to reveal a new 2027 release date soon.
Fauzi cast
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in key roles.