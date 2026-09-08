Rajesh Sharma Denies Insect Bite on Prabhas’ Fauzi Set Led To Hospitalisation

The statement then described a rapid decline in his condition after the shoot. It read, "But six hours later, the actor began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg."