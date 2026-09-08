Rajesh Sharma Denies Insect Bite on Prabhas’ Fauzi Set Led To Hospitalisation

Rajesh Sharma rejected reports alleging that an insect bite on the set of Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi in Hyderabad caused his hospitalisation.
Sharma refuted the earlier July press note released by friend Sudipa Chatterjee, stating she was misinformed despite acting out of concern.
Sharma confirmed that his medical treatment is complete and stated he expects to resume filming commitments within a week.
Actor Rajesh Sharma has rejected claims that an insect bite during production of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi led to his hospitalisation.
The clarification counters an earlier narrative from July. Actor Sudipa Chatterjee had circulated a media release attributing his hospital stay to a bug bite during filming.
What Rajesh said about his health
Sharma rejected the earlier version of events in his interview with NDTV. He said, "It's false news. Nothing happened on Prabhas' film set. Neither Prabhas nor the unit was responsible in any way. They are nice people. Nothing happened in Hyderabad while I was shooting there. After I flew back to Kolkata, in a day or two, the situation became severe. Because my diabetes was very high and I didn't take it seriously at the beginning."
A chronic skin ailment on his right leg coupled with elevated blood sugar caused the infection, Sharma said, adding that his health deteriorated upon reaching Kolkata after he initially misjudged the gravity.
He also defended Chatterjee and explained why she may have shared the earlier note. Sharma said, "I have had a skin problem in my right leg for long. From there, I have got the infection. She's a good friend. Out of concern, she posted that. But she was wrong informed."
What Sudipa Chatterjee said in her statement
Chatterjee posted the initial statement on Instagram, representing Sharma's family that linked his hospital admission to a suspected bug sting during the shoot of Prabhas' movie Fauzi.
Her note read, "Actor Rajesh Sharma reportedly suffered an insect bite-possibly from a bug or a poisonous spider-while shooting at Ramoji Film City for a film starring renowned actor Prabhas. After pack-up, Rajesh was chatting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation when he felt an insect bite. As it did not seem serious at the time, he continued without seeking immediate medical attention."
The statement then described a rapid decline in his condition after the shoot. It read, "But six hours later, the actor began experiencing severe pain in his right leg and felt unwell. Despite his worsening condition, he boarded a flight back to Kolkata. During the journey, he developed a high fever, became increasingly restless, and his health deteriorated further. The following day, he was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria. More than a day has passed since his hospitalisation but he suffers from high fever, breathlessness and a progressing infection in his right leg."
Apart from Fauzi, Sharma will be seen in Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher in key roles.
It will hit the theatres on September 11.