'Can't Accept Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram': Shiv Sagar Expresses His Displeasure, Says 'Fresh Face' Was Needed In Ramayana

Shiv Sagar, grandson of Ramanand Sagar, expressed reservations about Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana.
Sagar cited Kapoor's violent role in Animal, stating the actor carries excessive cinematic baggage for a revered mythological role.
He suggested that the makers should have cast a fresh face as Lord Rama.
Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has again stirred debate, with Shiv Sagar saying the part should have gone to a fresh face. The criticism came after the film’s teaser and first look drew mixed reactions, with some fans backing Kapoor and others remaining doubtful.
Shiv Sagar, the grandson of Ramanand Sagar, who made the 1987 Doordarshan show Ramayan, said Kapoor would carry baggage from his earlier roles into the film. He said the casting had added a new layer to the discussion around the role.
Shiv Sagar on Ranbir Kapoor casting as Lord Ram
Shiv Sagar linked his discomfort with the casting to Kapoor’s recent screen image, especially after the actor played a violent man in Animal. “Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram after Animal. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken,” Shiv Sagar said, as per ANI.
“We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him. I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face,” he added.
Sagar said such roles work better with performers who have less screen history because audiences do not carry old characters into mythological roles.
Sagar praised the rest of the ensemble. “You can take a very strong supporting cast, like Yash is looking very good, Sai Pallavi is looking very good, they don't have that much baggage. He has a lot of baggage. That's why we usually take a new face in our serials, so they don't have any baggage or history,” he said.
He also accepted that the audience will settle the argument after release. Sagar said “the public is the king” and would have the final word on Kapoor’s turn as Lord Rama once the film reaches theatres.
Ramayana cast and release
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Namit Malhotra, the film also stars Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol in lead roles. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, are part of the ensemble cast.
Ramayana Part 1 will hit the theatres this November, while the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.