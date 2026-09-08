Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia Questions Shift Of National Film Awards Ceremony From Delhi To Gujarat

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

President Droupadi Murmu will present honours at the 72nd National Film Awards in Kevadia on September 22.

image Prefer on Google
National Film Awards shift to Gujarat
Rahul Dholakia on shift of National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Dholakia questioned the relocation of the National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat.

  • Dholakia suggested the awards should have moved to major cinema hubs like Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, or Hyderabad.

  • The ceremony moves out of Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history since its inception in 1954.

The National Film Awards is set to leave New Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history. The 72nd edition of the awards is scheduled to be held at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district on September 22.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia has questioned the decision to move the National Film Awards ceremony from Delhi to Gujarat. He argued that if the government wanted to break with tradition, it should have picked a place with a deeper link to Indian cinema.

National Film Awards 2026 To Move To Gujarat - X
National Film Awards 2026 To Move Out Of Delhi For First Time, Gujarat Set To Host

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rahul Dholakia questions National Awards ceremony shift to Gujarat

A day after government officials announced the shift, Dholakia wrote on his X handle on Tuesday morning: “I have no particular love lost for Delhi hosting the National Film Awards, but I question the shift to Gujarat. Why Gujarat?”

He added: “When you are breaking the tradition of presenting the award in another city/state, then why not give that honour to a state that has contributed to cinema? Like Maharashtra or Kerala or Tamil Nadu. Even a city like Hyderabad (sic)”

Related Content
National Film Awards 2026 To Move To Gujarat - X
Naomi Watts - X
Who Is Geetu Mohandas? - X
Neeraj Thakur - null

His remarks put the focus on why Gujarat was chosen over long-established film centres as the awards leave Delhi for the first time.

Dholakia himself is a National Film Awardee. He received the Best Director honour for Parzania in 2007, a film set against the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

His 2017 film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was set in Gujarat.

Awards move details

The first National Awards in 1954 were held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, which has hosted most of the award ceremonies since.

Kevadia now carries the name Ekta Nagar. The town hosts the 597-foot Statue of Unity, recognized globally as the tallest statue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the monument in 2018 to honour India's first Home Minister and freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

72nd National Awards winners - null
72nd National Film Awards Winners: Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty Share Best Actor, Yami Gautam Bags Best Actress - Full List

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours at the 72nd National Film Awards 2024 ceremony in Kevadia on September 22.

The Best Actor honour will be awarded to Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion.

Aditya Suhas Jambhale’s political action thriller Article 370 won the Best Feature Film, while the film's lead star Yami Gautam won the Best Actress.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories