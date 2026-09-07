National Film Awards 2026 To Move Out Of Delhi For First Time, Gujarat Set To Host

National Film Awards 2026 leave Delhi after 72 years of tradition.
Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar will host the historic 72nd National Film Awards.
President Droupadi Murmu will present awards to winners on September 22.
The National Film Awards 2026 ceremony is set to create history by moving out of Delhi for the first time in its 72-year history. The 72nd edition of the prestigious awards will be held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, marking a significant break from the long-standing tradition of hosting the ceremony in the national capital, as reported by PTI.
President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours during her visit to Gujarat later this month, officials said on Monday. Ekta Nagar, earlier known as Kevadia, is home to the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue and one of Gujarat's most prominent landmarks. The shift makes this year's ceremony particularly significant for the National Film Awards.
National Film Awards 2026 ceremony moves from Delhi to Gujarat
The first National Film Awards were presented in 1954, with Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan serving as the venue for most ceremonies over the decades. The 72nd National Film Awards will now break away from that tradition and take the event to Gujarat for the first time.
The move also brings the ceremony to the home of the Statue of Unity, the 597-foot monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The landmark was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
72nd National Film Awards winners to be honoured in Ekta Nagar
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in July. Article 370 was named Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam won Best Actress for her performance in the film.
Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan will share the Best Actor award for Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Randeep Hooda has been named Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, while Kalki 2898 AD will receive the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
The historic ceremony will take place on September 22, with President Droupadi Murmu presenting the honours in Ekta Nagar.