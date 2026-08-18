Naagin Franchise To Move Beyond Television As Ekta Kapoor Teases A New Chapter

Roy returned for the second season before Surbhi Jyoti led the third. Nia Sharma headlined season four, which was cut short during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Surbhi Chandna took over in season five. Tejasswi Prakash led season six after winning Bigg Boss 15. Season seven featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Namik Paul and Kanika Mann and concluded on June 14, 2026.