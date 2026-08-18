Naagin Franchise To Move Beyond Television As Ekta Kapoor Teases A New Chapter

The Naagin franchise will move beyond television after 11 successful years on-air.
Ekta Kapoor has teased a film, but its cast remains undisclosed.
Naagin season seven concluded on June 14, 2026 after its run.
The Naagin franchise is finally set to move beyond television, with Ekta Kapoor announcing a new chapter for the supernatural saga after 11 years on the small screen. The announcement was made on the occasion of Nag Panchami and Shravan Somvar, although details about the film remain under wraps.
Ekta Kapoor announces Naagin movie
Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram featuring actors who have played the iconic Naagins across the franchise's television run. The montage looked back at the show's evolution before teasing its next chapter. Kapoor wrote that "Something exciting is coming!" while wishing fans on Nag Panchami.
The video also declared that after ruling television for 11 years, Balaji Telefilms Ltd is ready to take the franchise beyond TV. The announcement has fuelled speculation about whether Naagin will now become a full-fledged Bollywood film.
Naagin franchise ruled television for 11 years
Naagin first premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy as the central shape-shifting serpent and Arjun Bijlani as the male lead. Combining mythology, fantasy, romance and family drama, the show quickly became one of Indian television’s most successful franchises.
Roy returned for the second season before Surbhi Jyoti led the third. Nia Sharma headlined season four, which was cut short during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Surbhi Chandna took over in season five. Tejasswi Prakash led season six after winning Bigg Boss 15. Season seven featured Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Namik Paul and Kanika Mann and concluded on June 14, 2026.
Who will play the new Naagin?
Casting remains the biggest unanswered question surrounding the Naagin movie. Ekta Kapoor has not revealed whether a Bollywood star or a popular television actor will lead the cinematic version.
A separate Naagin film trilogy was announced in 2020 with Shraddha Kapoor attached to star. Vishal Furia was announced as director and Nikhil Dwivedi as producer, but the project has not received a major update since then.
For now, Kapoor’s announcement marks the first official indication that the iconic television franchise is preparing to enter a new medium.