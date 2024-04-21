‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’: 7 Reasons Why This Dibakar Banerjee Film Should Be On Your Watch List

Finally, after a lengthy wait, the iconic franchise returns with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. It is the most successful franchise and was a surprise smash when it was first published. After 14 years, the sequel has been released, and based on reviews and audience reactions, it appears to be a success. The franchise has long been noted for its daring and harsh material, making it unique in the entertainment business. ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is about love in the age of the internet. Dibakar Banerjee is back with another captivating narrative. It is a gloomy digital doctrine that applies to today’s youth and reality.