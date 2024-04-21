‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’: 7 Reasons Why This Dibakar Banerjee Film Should Be On Your Watch List

Finally, after a lengthy wait, the iconic franchise returns with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. It is the most successful franchise and was a surprise smash when it was first published. After 14 years, the sequel has been released, and based on reviews and audience reactions, it appears to be a success. The franchise has long been noted for its daring and harsh material, making it unique in the entertainment business. ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is about love in the age of the internet. Dibakar Banerjee is back with another captivating narrative. It is a gloomy digital doctrine that applies to today’s youth and reality.
So, here are some reasons why you should watch ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’:
Advertisement
1. Cult Franchise After 14 Years
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ was released in 2010 and made a name for itself with its daring subject, which had never been handled so directly on film before. It arrived with a plot set in the era of the camera that resonated strongly with that generation’s viewers. After 14 years, the cult franchise has returned with a sequel, ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, which is more bolder and more disturbing, telling the story of love in the age of the internet.
Advertisement
2. A Film By Director Dibakar Banerjee
As a director, Dibakar Banerjee has always created a gripping storyline, particularly one that the audience is familiar with. ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is an example of this. A narrative about the Internet environment we all live in. It’s everything around us, and Dibakar captures it well in the film. He perfectly grasped many facets of the digital world, and did so with such simplicity that it became more relevant to today’s young.
3. Story Related To Gen-Z
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is a narrative that would appeal to today’s youngsters. It’s a narrative about the internet, which is popular among Generation Z. Whether it’s about reality programs, becoming sexual, or social media trolling, this video includes everything that today’s youth is exposed to.
Advertisement
4. Revealing Truth About Social Media Culture
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ is a true film about the internet, namely social networking. The video explores several aspects of social media, such as its influence on people and its current domination in our culture. The film effectively covers every aspect of the social media ecosystem.
Advertisement
5. Path-Breaking Cinematography
Every aspect and image in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ has been captured just as we envisioned. The manner it was shot by Anand Bansal, Riju Das and Priyashanker Ghosh provides a realistic feeling. The audience might feel as if they are traveling with the film. The cinematography has a design that best matches the film’s topic.
Advertisement
6. Well Edited
‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ has three tales. Each tale is unique. It is crucial to distinguish them from one another. ‘LSD 2’ has got everything in the correct location. All of the stories differ from one another yet share a common subject. The film is extremely skilfully edited with excellence visible in every shot.
7. Trans History Made
Bonita Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to play the lead in a Bollywood theatrical movie, ‘Love, Sex, and Dhoka 2’. Bonita Rajpurohit is from a middle-class family in Rajasthan and has had a lifelong interest in film. Bonita Rajpurohit’s path from struggle to celebrity demonstrates perseverance, representation, and breaking down obstacles in the film business.