Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor Sets the Screen Ablaze With His First Look Poster, Netizens Say 'Animal Vibe'

The makers of Love & War have released the film’s first-look poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.
Ranbir Kapoor appears in a striking new avatar in the poster.
Love & War is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2027, bringing together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's return to the big screen after the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Bhansali Productions on Thursday unveiled Ranbir's first look from Love & War, setting the internet ablaze with his striking statement.
Ranbir Kapoor's first look from Love & War
In the poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks striking, embodying yet another distinct role with perfection. He is seen inside a car with one hand on the steering and the other hand, which is bruised, can be seen outside the car window. SLB’s signature grandeur and meticulous attention to detail are beautifully reflected in the poster, which says it all — he is all set to create magic on the screen.
Ranbir has arrived in a never-before-seen avatar, and no one could have expected Love & War to look like this. SLB has certainly outdone himself this time, leaving the audience in absolute amazement.
Even the BGM of the poster perfectly complements the visuals, further showcasing SLB’s mastery and perfection when it comes to music.
The makers shared the poster with the caption, "Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!"
Have a look at the poster here.
Netizens' reactions to Ranbir's poster
Many have commented that the poster has given the vibe of his Animal character. "What a frame!!! So looking forward to seeing RK at the movies!! (sic)," one user wrote, while another commented, "Finally, we’ve got something to look at from Bhansali Productions about this film… even if it’s just the poster. I can already tell from the car that it seems to have a 70s theme…(sic)"
Some didn't like it as it didn't give the vibe of a Bhansali film. One X user wrote, "not getting that typical bhansali WOW from these posters. Didn’t liked at all. Genuine feedback to you sir (sic)."
Love & War release date
The film will release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.