Love & War: Ranbir Kapoor Sets the Screen Ablaze With His First Look Poster, Netizens Say 'Animal Vibe'

Netizens' reactions to Ranbir's poster

Many have commented that the poster has given the vibe of his Animal character. "What a frame!!! So looking forward to seeing RK at the movies!! (sic)," one user wrote, while another commented, "Finally, we’ve got something to look at from Bhansali Productions about this film… even if it’s just the poster. I can already tell from the car that it seems to have a 70s theme…(sic)"