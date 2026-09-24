Udta Teer Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Is A Pakistani Spy With Amnesia

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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From the trailer, it seems the film will be a wholesome big-screen outing powered by humour, action and confusion.

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Udta Teer trailer
Ayushmann Khurrana Udta Teer trailer Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan have reunited with Udta Teer.

  • Ayushmann Khurrana plays Bilal, a Pakistani spy who loses his memory after an explosion and starts believing he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

  • Also starring Sara Ali Khan, Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The trailer for Udta Teer dropped on Wednesday. It brings Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan back together after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do! The tagline of the film reads, “Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par desh nahi.

Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film builds its comedy around that mistaken identity. The trailer offers a first look at its riotous world of comedy, action and adventure.

Udta Teer trailer

Khurrana plays Bilal, a Pakistani spy. After an explosion wipes out his memory, he begins to believe he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer. Sara Ali Khan plays the female lead.

She reminds Bilal that he joined Counter Terrorism Squad (CTS) after his parents were killed in the explosion. All the people around him tries to bring back his memory, but he doesn't remember anything.

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The trailer moves at pace, with sharp comic moments, unexpected situations and dynamic performances built around Bilal’s confusion.

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The trailer also highlights an energetic comic tone and a colourful mix of laughter, action and comic chaos. The ensemble chemistry adds to the film’s appeal and hints at the madcap situations ahead.

Watch the trailer here.

About Udta Teer

Udta Teer marks Akash A Kaushik’s directorial debut. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The film marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The two banners share a vision for compelling, audience-focused cinema. That partnership frames the film as a mainstream comic entertainer with a broad ensemble.

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Udta Teer release date

Udta Teer is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 9, 2026. The makers are positioning it as a theatrical watch aimed at audiences across age groups.

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