Paper Tiger Trailer: Adam Driver, Miles Teller & Scarlett Johansson Lead '80s Crime Drama

James Gray's Paper Tiger dropped a trailer.
Neon is pushing the Adam Driver-starrer for award season.
The crime drama premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year.
Neon has unveiled the full trailer of James Gray's Paper Tiger. This comes ahead of the movie’s theatrical release date this November. Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller star in the upcoming crime drama. Driver and Johansson starred together in 2019's Marriage Story, which brought them Oscar nominations.
Paper Tiger Synopsis
Paper Tiger premiered at Cannes where it competed for the Palme d’Or. Set in New York in 1986, the movie follows Miles Teller's character Irwin, an engineer whose brother Gary (Adam Driver), brings him into a business deal involving Russian criminals. The trailer opens with Teller's character, Irwin Pearl, welcoming his brother, Gary Pearl, who is played by Driver, into his home. We also see Johansson as Hester Pearl, Irwin's wife. The cheery family dynamic lurches soon into something darker.
The official description of the film states, “Set in the outer-borough terrain that has defined so much of Gray’s work, Paper Tiger follows family man Irwin as his former-cop brother pulls him into a criminal scheme involving Russian criminals. What begins as an opportunity becomes a threat to Irwin’s marriage, children and increasingly fragile sense of loyalty.”
Paper Tiger also stars Gavin Goudey and Roman Engel, with cinematography by Joaquín Baca-Asay and music by Christopher Spelman. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being given a full-fledged awards push this fall by its U.S. and U.K. distributor Neon. The campaign will pitch Teller for best actor, Driver for best supporting actor and Johansson for best supporting actress. None of Gray's earlier films have got an award campaign push.
A prior teaser was launched for the film back in August. Paper Tiger will arrive in select U.S. theaters on November 13, before expanding on November 20.