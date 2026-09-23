Paper Tiger Trailer: Adam Driver, Miles Teller & Scarlett Johansson Lead '80s Crime Drama

Paper Tiger also stars Gavin Goudey and Roman Engel, with cinematography by Joaquín Baca-Asay and music by Christopher Spelman. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being given a full-fledged awards push this fall by its U.S. and U.K. distributor Neon. The campaign will pitch Teller for best actor, Driver for best supporting actor and Johansson for best supporting actress. None of Gray's earlier films have got an award campaign push.