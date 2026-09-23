Rani Mukerji's Mother Funeral: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt And Others Pay Last Respects To Krishna Mukerji

Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon.
The family confirmed the death and requested privacy during their time of grief.
Bollywood celebrities visited Rani Mukerji’s residence in Mumbai to offer condolences.
Krishna Mukerji, mother of actor Rani Mukerji, died on Tuesday afternoon, September 22. She was 75. Bollywood figures gathered at the family home and later at a Mumbai crematorium to pay their last respects.
The family confirmed the death in a statement and asked for privacy. “With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji’s mother, Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief.”
Krishna Mukerji funeral
The reason for Krishna Mukerji’s death has not been disclosed yet. By Tuesday evening, Hindi film personalities had started arriving at Rani Mukerji’s home, followed by a larger turnout at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, where the last rites were held.
Aamir Khan and his wife Gauri Spratt arrived at Rani’s residence last night to offer condolences to the family. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was also seen at the actor’s home.
Karan Johar visited later in the evening to be with Rani and her family.
Heavy security surrounded the crematorium as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arrived. Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Kabir Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta and Ashutosh Gowariker, among others, also came to pay their last respects to Krishna Mukerji and extend condolences to the family.
Krishna Mukerji’s legacy
Krishna Mukerji came from a family related to cinema. She was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, who died in 2017. Ram Mukerji helped set up Filmalaya Studios in Mumbai and directed films such as Hum Hindustani (1960) and Leader (1964), starring Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala.
The couple had two children—actor Rani Mukerji and producer Raja Mukerji. Krishna Mukerji was a playback singer who crooned Id Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja in Teesri Aankh (1982).