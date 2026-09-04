Taapsee Pannu Says Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Failure Led To Her Films Being Shelved

Taapsee Pannu on different standards for female-led films

Speaking about this issue, Taapsee said, “One thing I've noticed, and people have been asking me this lately, is that when you put money into a film or mount an action film on a female actor, which is not a conventional genre for a woman, people ask, ‘Why doesn't it work?' If you put money into it, make it a big film, and it doesn't work, then how will anyone invest money again? I have only one question. The big, male-driven film that money is invested in, does it always have an impeccable storyline?”