Asrani's Final Screen Appearance In Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor Ahead Of Release

Asrani makes his final posthumous screen appearance in the upcoming film Haiwaan, releasing in theatres on September 11.
Co-star Akshay Kumar shared a comedic scene featuring Asrani and Sharib Hashmi on Instagram alongside a heartfelt tribute note.
Asrani passed away at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness, leaving behind a celebrated cinematic legacy.
Haiwaan marks Asrani's final film appearance. The comedy legend died at 84 following an extended illness several months ago. Ahead of the movie's September 11 theatrical release, co-star Akshay Kumar posted a preview clip featuring the actor alongside a personal tribute.
Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Asrani
Akshay, who plays the antagonist in the film, put out the clip on Instagram on Friday. The post brought back focus on Asrani’s last filmed role and on the long working relationship the two actors shared across Hindi cinema.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film brings Akshay and Saif Ali Khan together after more than ten years.
The clip showed Asrani in a light exchange with Sharib Hashmi. When Sharib asks his name, Asrani’s character replies, "Hussain."
Sharib then asks, "Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya? (Don't you have anything before or after your name?)" Asrani’s character answers, "Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain (There’s a police constable behind me and you’re in front of me)."
Akshay captioned the clip, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you (sic)."
Fans remembered Asrani in the comments section. One wrote, "Wow, I never thought that Asrani ji would also be there."
Others posted tributes of their own. "He was a real gem back in the time," one comment read. Another wrote, "We always miss you, Asrani ji..." One more comment said, "He was legendary."
Asrani and Akshay had worked together in films, including Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Garam Masala (2005), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Welcome (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla, among others.
About Haiwaan
The film is adapted from Priyadarshan's 2016 Malayalam release Oppam, which was headlined by Mohanlal. Saif Ali Khan steps into the lead role as a visually impaired martial artist.
The story follows Saif’s character as he protects a young girl while a dangerous psychopath pursues them. That role is played by Akshay Kumar.
The film also stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rajpal Yadav in important roles.