Haiwaan Teaser: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan’s Dark Face-Off Promises A Thriller

Haiwaan first look and story detailsHaiwaan teaser introduces Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s mysterious conflict.
The 48-second glimpse uses suspenseful visuals instead of traditional dialogue.
Priyadarshan’s thriller marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion after 18 years.
The Haiwaan teaser is finally here, bringing Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together for a dark and mysterious face-off. The 48-second glimpse contains no dialogue but uses striking visuals and an eerie background score to establish a tense atmosphere around the two characters.
Backed by KVN Productions and directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan marks the reunion of Kumar and Khan after nearly two decades. The actors were last seen together in Tashan, which released in 2008.
What happens in the Haiwaan teaser?
The teaser opens with shadowy silhouettes of Saif before moving through a series of cryptic images. One shot shows a figure leaning against a glass wall while another features Akshay standing beside a flame with a large Christian cross in his hand.
Saif is then seen walking beside a misty waterfront while a bloodied hand appears in a dark alley. A brief glimpse of Akshay’s face follows, along with papers or money falling from a high-rise building.
The teaser also features someone adjusting a luxury wristwatch before a hand presses against a glass surface. The title Haiwaan eventually appears in bold red letters.Sharing the teaser on X, Akshay wrote, “HE hears the danger...I AM the danger!” He then asked, “Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?”
Sharing the teaser on X, Akshay wrote, “HE hears the danger...I AM the danger!” He then asked, “Ab jeet kiski hogi? Hero ya Haiwaan?”
Haiwaan first look and story details
The teaser follows the first-look posters released earlier, which showed both actors in rugged and intense avatars. Akshay appeared stern and dressed in dark clothing while Saif sported a similarly fierce look, suggesting a complicated conflict between their characters.
Haiwaan is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam. The screenplay has been written by Rohan Shankar and Abhilash Nair, while Pritam has composed the music.
The teaser ends by confirming that Haiwaan will arrive in cinemas on September 11, 2026.