Scam 2010 First Look: Siddharth Bodke Leads Hansal Mehta’s New Financial Scandal Saga

Scam 2010 marks Hansal Mehta’s return for the franchise’s third instalment.
Siddharth Bodke takes the lead in the upcoming Sony LIV series.
The financial drama explores ambition, influence and an empire’s eventual downfall.
Scam 2010 first look is here as Hansal Mehta returns to the acclaimed franchise for its third instalment. Siddharth Bodke takes centre stage in the new Sony LIV series, which is currently in production and will explore another extraordinary financial scandal through the rise and eventual downfall of its central figure.
The series is being produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, with Sony LIV backing the latest chapter of the anthology. Following Scam 1992 and Scam 2003, the new season turns its attention to the story of a powerful business empire built through small savings schemes.
Hansal Mehta returns for Scam 2010
Mehta described Scam 2010 as a story about ambition, influence and the arrogance that can follow both. The filmmaker said the series would examine how one of India’s biggest business empires was built on belief and what happened when that belief eventually collapsed.
The director, who also helmed Scam 1992, remains closely associated with the franchise’s approach of turning real financial scandals into character-driven stories.
Deepak Segal, Chief Content Officer at Applause Entertainment, said the success of Scam 1992 had brought greater responsibility to the franchise. He said the anthology was built around stories where ambition, money, power and human nature intersect, adding that Mehta’s return made the latest instalment particularly exciting.
Siddharth Bodke leads the new financial scandal story
Siddharth Bodke steps into the lead role, playing a character whose journey takes him from the beginnings of a financial empire to public scrutiny and an eventual downfall.
Speaking about the role, Bodke said he was drawn to the complexity of the character and the scale of the series. His passion, power, flaws, rise and downfall were described by the actor as elements that made the character fascinating to portray.
The first look offers a glimpse of Bodke in the role but leaves much of the story under wraps. Scam 2010 will stream exclusively on Sony LIV, with its release date yet to be announced.