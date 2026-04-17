Billionaire: Arjun Rampal To Play Businessman Inspired By Vijay Mallya In Hansal Mehta, Robbie Grewal’s Series - Report

Billionaire marks Arjun Rampal's first collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal to star in Billionaire series Photo: Instagram/Arjun Rampal
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arjun Rampal's upcoming OTT project is with Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal.

  • He will lead Amazon MX Player’s Billionaire.

  • Rampal is reportedly playing a businessman inspired by Vijay Mallya.

After wowing the audience with his stellar act in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, actor Arjun Rampal is set to lead Amazon MX Player’s Billionaire, directed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal. The series was announced by Rampal in late March. Now, a report in Mid-day states he will play a powerful business tycoon inspired by Vijay Mallya.

Billionaire marks Arjun Rampal's first collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal.

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Arjun Rampal to play businessman inspired by Vijay Mallya?

The portal quoted a source saying that Billionaire is the first project Arjun signed after Dhurandhar's success. He immediately said yes after he heard the script. "While speculation suggests that his character is inspired by multiple personalities, the fictional drama borrows from the life of tycoon Vijay Mallya. Arjun's character has not been named after any real-life persona, but people will be able to connect the dots after watching the show. The actor will put on weight for the role and sport a beard. A flamboyant and stylish look is what the makers are aiming for," the source added.

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The actor will start prepping from May and will dedicate three months to it before it goes on floors in August. Revealing details about the character, the source said that "it has grey shades; he rewrites the business rules to suit his requirements" and "eventually, that leads to his downfall."

Rampal will also "undergo workshops before entering the world of business and boardroom conflicts."

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About Billionaire

Written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu, under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture, the logline from the show reads: "Billionaire traces the rise of a powerful business magnate who rewrites the rules to build an empire of influence and ambition. But when the very force that drives his success begins to consume everything around him, where does it all lead?"

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