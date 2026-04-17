Billionaire: Arjun Rampal To Play Businessman Inspired By Vijay Mallya In Hansal Mehta, Robbie Grewal’s Series - Report

Arjun Rampal to play businessman inspired by Vijay Mallya?

The portal quoted a source saying that Billionaire is the first project Arjun signed after Dhurandhar's success. He immediately said yes after he heard the script. "While speculation suggests that his character is inspired by multiple personalities, the fictional drama borrows from the life of tycoon Vijay Mallya. Arjun's character has not been named after any real-life persona, but people will be able to connect the dots after watching the show. The actor will put on weight for the role and sport a beard. A flamboyant and stylish look is what the makers are aiming for," the source added.