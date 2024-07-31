Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife

On his early marriage, Arjun, on The Ranveer Show Podcast, said he got married when he was just 24 and he said it was too early and there was a lot to learn and experience. He said, “I had come from a broken home when I was young, and for me to not have succeeded in marriage was something which I really had to look back upon and see how did this go wrong and how did I not see... then I realised why it went wrong and what were the things, and I take responsibility for it. Today, we all are very close and loving towards each other.''