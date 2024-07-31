Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife

Actor Arjun Rampal, in a recent interview, opened up about his divorce from Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr were married from 1998 to 2019. They have two daughters- Mahikaa and Myra. Even after their divorce, Arjun and Mehr share a cordial bond. Arjun stays with his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades with whom he has two children. In the interview, the actor said that Gabriella, their two sons, Mehr and his daughters are 'very close and loving towards each other'.
On his early marriage, Arjun, on The Ranveer Show Podcast, said he got married when he was just 24 and he said it was too early and there was a lot to learn and experience. He said, “I had come from a broken home when I was young, and for me to not have succeeded in marriage was something which I really had to look back upon and see how did this go wrong and how did I not see... then I realised why it went wrong and what were the things, and I take responsibility for it. Today, we all are very close and loving towards each other.''
He added, ''Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out.”
Arjun has been with Gabriella since 2018 and they are yet to be married. On why he didn't get married to her, the 51-year-old said that marriage is just a piece of paper. He further added that in both their minds they are already married. ''But sometimes what that piece of paper can do is change you. You're just legally bound in a way, but it could change your attitude towards each other,'' he added. Arjun feels blessed to be with Gabriella and their sons.