Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics

Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla that the film is a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval (former spymaster and the current National Security Advisor of India) in his younger days. ''While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer's character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” added the source.