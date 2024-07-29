Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics

Recently, filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced his next with Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna. From Arjun Rampal's latest post, it seems he has already begun shooting for the upcoming film. On Monday, July 29, the actor dropped a couple of BTS pictures of himself posing in front of a mirror. The handsome hunk was seen in a clean-shaven look.
Sharing the pics on his Instagram handle, Arjun captioned them, ''And so it begins… super stoked for this one. #bangkok #filming #bts (sic)''.
On July 27, announcing his upcoming film, Arjun shared a collage of all the cast and director and wrote, ''This is gonna be that ride an actor dreams for. So Here We Come🔥Directed by #AdityaDhar, this much-anticipated collaboration between #JioStudios and #B62Studios is all set to dazzle you with a stellar cast like never before (sic)''.
The film is yet to be titled. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. It is to be noted that, this film is Aditya's second directorial venture after his 2019 patriotic film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
Earlier, a source informed Pinkvilla that the film is a real-life story from the tenure of Ajit Doval (former spymaster and the current National Security Advisor of India) in his younger days. ''While all character dynamics are under wraps, Ranveer's character is from Punjab, which is the reason for him to grow the beard. It’s a first for him. R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna play the part of senior officers from Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW,” added the source.
The film is said to be currently shot in Thailand's Bangkok. Later, it will be shot in Canada and Mumbai.