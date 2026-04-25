Gurbax Singh Grewal, India's Olympic Hockey Medallist, Passes Away At 84

Summary of this article
Former India hockey player Gurbax Singh Grewal died of heart attack
He was part of Indian team that secured bronze medal at 1968 Olympics
The 84-year-old was serving as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association
Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal has died following a heart attack in Zirakpur near Chandigarh.
He was 84.
Grewal, who was part of the Indian team that secured a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, died on Friday.
In a rare distinction, he represented India at the same Olympics alongside his brother Balbir Singh Grewal, marking one of the few instances of siblings featuring together in the national hockey side at the Games.
Beyond his playing career, Grewal served as a senior sports officer with Western Railways, where he played a key role in identifying and inducting talent, including several players from Rajasthan, into the Railways hockey setup.
After retiring from service in Mumbai, he remained actively involved in the sport's administration, serving as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association.