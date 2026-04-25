Gurbax Singh Grewal, India's Olympic Hockey Medallist, Passes Away At 84

Gurbax Singh Grewal represented India at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics alongside his brother Balbir Singh Grewal, marking one of the few instances of siblings featuring together in the national hockey side at the Games

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Gurbax Singh Grewal, Indias Olympic Hockey Medallist, Passes Away At 84
File photos of Olympian Gurbax Singh Grewal. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Former India hockey player Gurbax Singh Grewal died of heart attack

  • He was part of Indian team that secured bronze medal at 1968 Olympics

  • The 84-year-old was serving as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association

Olympic hockey medallist Gurbax Singh Grewal has died following a heart attack in Zirakpur near Chandigarh.

He was 84.

Grewal, who was part of the Indian team that secured a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, died on Friday.

In a rare distinction, he represented India at the same Olympics alongside his brother Balbir Singh Grewal, marking one of the few instances of siblings featuring together in the national hockey side at the Games.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Gurjant Singh has retired from international hockey. - Instagram/@gurjantvirk_15
Gurjant Singh’s Second Wind: Trading India Blue To Find The Joy Of Hockey

BY Minal Tomar

Beyond his playing career, Grewal served as a senior sports officer with Western Railways, where he played a key role in identifying and inducting talent, including several players from Rajasthan, into the Railways hockey setup.

After retiring from service in Mumbai, he remained actively involved in the sport's administration, serving as honorary secretary of the Mumbai Hockey Association.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Rana Falls For 91, Rahul Keeps Charge Alive

  2. RR Vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: TraviShek Up Against YashaVanshi In A High-Octane Clash

  3. IPL Dispatch: Kohli, Sudharsan Punish Bowlers; Cummins To Take SRH Captaincy

  4. IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Tops Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

  5. IPL 2026: 'It Is Important To Assess The Conditions', Jansen Reveals Secret To Success Of Punjab Kings' Bowling Unit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  2. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  3. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  4. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  5. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs DEN Highlights, Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu’s Win Goes In Vain As India Women Go Down 2–3 To Denmark

  4. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 24, 2026

  2. From Critic to Convert: Raghav Chadha Leads Dramatic Rajya Sabha Defection To BJP

  3. Bengal Elections 2026: CPI(M) Bets Heavily On Their Young Turks For Comeback In The State

  4. Gargi College Gatecrash Rekindles Questions Of Power, Safety On Women’s Campuses

  5. Between Faith And Campaign: Modi’s Hooghly Moment

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Meta, Microsoft Cut Thousands Of Jobs As AI Investment Surges

  2. New Canadian Citizenship Rules Open Doors For Millions Of Americans

  3. Parliament Suspended In Nepal, Home Minister Resigns Amid Financial Conduct Probe

  4. Iranian FM Araghchi Heads To Pakistan As Diplomatic Push For US Talks Intensifies

  5. When History Happens, Sometimes You Know It

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

  2. Sartre And Beauvoir: Living Separately, Loving Together

  3. What does Bengal’s Extraordinarily High Voter Turnout Tell?

  4. DC Vs PBKS Match Facts: All You Need To Know Indian Premier League Match 35

  5. Vikramjit Singh Sahney Signals Shift Toward BJP Amid Punjab Political Churn

  6. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, CWC League 2 2026: Rhinos Register 37-Run Victory Against Emiratis

  7. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  8. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance